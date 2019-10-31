CEC Entertainment, Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results And Host A Conference Call On Thursday, November 7, 2019

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEC Entertainment, Inc. ("CEC" or the "Company"), a nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2019 at 6:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Hosting the conference call and webcast will be Tom Leverton, Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Howell, Chief Financial Officer, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time that same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 929-477-0324, the conference code 3648507. A replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Central Time on November 7, 2019 through 10:59 p.m. Central Time on November 21, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671, the conference code 3648507. Investors and interested parties may also listen to a live and archived webcast of the conference call by visiting www.chuckecheese.com under the link "Investor Relations".

About the Company

CEC Entertainment, Inc. is a nationally recognized leader in family dining and entertainment with both its Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $16 million to schools through its fundraising programs and supports its new national charity partner, Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With a bold design and contemporary layout, an open kitchen revealing much of their handcrafted food preparation, the latest technology and games, and beer and wine for adults, Peter Piper Pizza restaurants appeal to parents and kids alike. As of September 29, 2019, the Company and its franchisees operated a system of 610 Chuck E. Cheese and 128 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 15 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com and peterpiperpizza.com.

