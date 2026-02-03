CEC ENTERTAINMENT NAMES SCOTT DRAKE PRESIDENT AND CEO

David McKillips steps down after six years at the helm of Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEC Entertainment, LLC ("CEC"), the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza, today announced the appointment of Scott Drake as President and CEO, succeeding David McKillips, effective February 13, 2026.

Drake joined the company in 2024 as Chief Financial Officer, following senior leadership roles at Farmer Brothers Coffee Co., GameStop Corp. and 7-Eleven, Inc. McKillips has served as President and CEO since 2020, leading the company through post-pandemic stabilization, transformation, and sustained growth.

Scott Drake, newly appointed president and CEO, CEC Entertainment

"We are pleased to announce Scott Drake's appointment. Under Scott's financial leadership, CEC strengthened its balance sheet, refinanced its capital structure and delivered growth through key strategic initiatives, and today, the company is in an enviable position among its competitors," said CEC Board Chairman Joshua Acheatel. "We thank David for his outstanding leadership during a pivotal period for the company, and we are confident that Scott is the right executive to lead CEC as a powerhouse in the dynamic family entertainment space."

Chuck E. Cheese recently completed a systemwide remodel and brand refresh and has launched multiple initiatives including brand extensions such as the new Chuck E. Cheese Adventure World concept and the development of Chuck E. Cheese in licensing and entertainment.

"CEC is operating from a position of strength as we move forward in 2026, and we are prepared to accelerate our expansion domestically and internationally, with brand extensions and diversified revenue streams," said Drake. "As the global leader in family entertainment, CEC has the momentum, leadership team and iconic status to achieve continued success in the years to come."

In 2026, the company plans to continue expanding its footprint through new Chuck E. Cheese Adventure World locations, the growth of its Mega-Superhero Playgrounds, and additional resort-based Chuck's Arcades. It will also debut its first Chuck E. Cheese in the UK and continue expanding its international presence.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC

CEC Entertainment, LLC is the owner, operator and franchisor of family entertainment and dining centers under the names "Chuck E. Cheese" ("Where A Kid Can Be A Kid") and "Peter Piper Pizza" ("The Fun is Baked In") in a total of 45 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. As of September 29, 2025, CEC and its franchisees operate a total of 657 venues, of which 501 were Company-operated venues located in 44 states and Canada. Its franchisees operate a total of 156 venues located in 10 states and 16 foreign countries and territories, including Australia, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Kuwait, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Suriname, and Trinidad & Tobago.

