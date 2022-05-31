CEC Oncology to Publish Four Abstracts at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

CEC Oncology announces four abstracts accepted for publication at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting. Tweet this

CEC Oncology offers accredited education to physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and related members of the healthcare team on topics related to solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. CEC's impactful education translates to improved competence and performance of members of the healthcare team, driving improved outcomes for patients impacted by cancer.

Abstract authors include internal clinical leaders and staff members of CEC Oncology, as well as noted experts from major cancer centers and patient advocates.

Educational Webcast Series Targeted to the Interprofessional Bladder Cancer Care Team Improves Clinician Knowledge, Confidence, and Competence (e23002)

Susan H. Gitzinger, PharmD, MPA; Bryan C. Taylor, PharmD; Vanessa Carranza, PharmD; Joan B. Fowler, PharmD, BCPP; Tina Trieu, PharmD; Ashley Lilly, MHA

Improving Clinician Knowledge of Cancer-related Anemia (CRA) and Chemotherapy-induced Anemia (CIA) through the Execution of a Hybrid Educational Initiative Focused on The Evolving Role of Intravenous Iron (e23001)

Bryan C. Taylor, PharmD; George M. Rodgers, MD, PhD; Susan Gitzinger, PharmD, MPA; Vanessa Carranza, PharmD; Tina Trieu, PharmD; Rebecca Weaver, CHCP

Effect of Participation in the EGFR Resisters Research Summit on Competence, Performance, and Professional Productivity of Young Researchers (e23010)

Joan B. Fowler, PharmD, BCPP; Jill Feldman, MA; Lecia Sequist, MD, MPH; Rebecca Weaver, CHCP; Tina Trieu, PharmD; Ivy Elkins, MBA

The Impact of Virtual Live Education on the Competence and Knowledge of Gynecologists Caring for Ovarian Cancer Patients (e23003)

Vanessa Carranza, PharmD; Bryan C. Taylor, PharmD; Susan H. Gitzinger, PharmD, MPA; Joan B. Fowler, PharmD, BCPP; Jessica Hall

For more information on any of CEC's activities, visit ceconcepts.com or send an email to [email protected].

About CE Concepts

CE Concepts designs, develops, and delivers responsive continuing medical education initiatives for physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and related members of the interprofessional healthcare team. CEC educational modalities include live symposia, grand rounds, chapter series, young investigator forums, resident immersion programs, interactive webinars, podcasts, webcasts, and on-demand web-based enduring activities, all with the concerted purpose of promoting clinician knowledge, improving clinical practice, and optimizing outcomes for patients. For more information, please visit http://www.ceconcepts.com.

About KnowFully

KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses, and education resources to the accounting, finance, and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. The company also provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals under the Surgent Education brand. KnowFully's healthcare education brands include CE Concepts, CME Outfitters, PharmCon, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, IA Med, Psychotherapy.net, and American Fitness Professionals & Associates. For more information, please visit www.KnowFully.com/.

SOURCE CE Concepts