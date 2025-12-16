CECC Responds to Illinois Resource Adequacy Study

Rising Reliability and Cost Risks Without Broader Energy Options Threaten Illinois

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clean Energy Choice Coalition (CECC) and its partners, including 36th Ward Alderman Gilbert Villegas, International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 150, NPL Construction Co., Pipefitters Association Local 597 U.A., Laborers' International Union of North America (LiUNA!), Homebuilders Association of Illinois, Greater Chicagoland Black Chamber of Commerce, and other community and business partners, today responded to the Illinois Power Agency's 2025 Illinois Resource Adequacy Study, which finds that accelerating demand, generation retirements, and increasing development constraints across PJM and MISO pose credible risks to reliability and consumer costs over the coming decade.

The study concludes that while Illinois' resources are adequate today, PJM and MISO are projected to face system-wide capacity shortfalls driven by rapid data-center growth, aging thermal retirements, and delays in new resource availability as early as 2029.

"The findings released in this study are troubling but not surprising," said Villegas. "This validates what we have been warned about. That Illinois needs more energy options, not fewer, and reducing energy choice for Illinois families and businesses is putting our future reliability and affordability at risk."

The study also indicates that Illinois remains vulnerable to regional shortfalls, price spikes, and other constraints within ComEd, where resource adequacy requirements are projected to increase by 24 percent between 2025 and 2030.

Formed to protect consumer choice and advocate for the right path toward decarbonization, the CECC reiterated that the IPA's study demonstrates the need for a more forward-looking approach to decarbonizing Illinois.

"We firmly support decarbonization and Illinois' climate ambitions, but not at the risk of price instability, job loss, and questionable reliability," said Tom Cullerton, CECC Executive Director. "The Resource Adequacy Study makes clear that policy-driven shutdowns of reliable energy generation, before replacement resources are ready, will drive higher costs within this decade and push Illinois toward a less reliable system while putting skilled energy jobs at risk."

IUOE Local 150 President-Business Manager, James Sweeney, added:

"The assessment takes an important step by acknowledging the challenges facing Illinois' energy system, but it still doesn't capture the full picture," said Sweeney. "Our grid remains under strain, projects are stuck in lengthy delays, and generation is leaving the state faster than it's being replaced. Recognizing these issues is a start, but Illinois needs realistic planning and timely investment to protect reliability, affordability, and good local jobs."

Bolstered by the study's identification that a diversified energy portfolio is essential to meeting Illinois' climate and reliability goals over time, the CECC reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with policymakers and stakeholders as Illinois moves toward an Integrated Resource Planning process and mitigation planning required under state law.

"This is a moment for partnership, not polarization," said Dr. Cornel Darden Jr., Chairman of the Greater Chicagoland Black Chamber of Commerce. "Reliable and affordable energy is critical for small businesses and job growth, especially in communities that are at most risk to rising costs and service disruptions."

For more information about the CECC and its energy advocacy, visit www.ourcleanenergychoice.com.

