CECEP Solar Reaped A Excellent Harvest in 2018 SNEC

During the 2018 SNEC, the Company not only won the trust of many clients at home and abroad with its professional quality, but also showed strong strength and brand image to the outside.

The Company is a holding subsidiary affiliated to CECEP Solar Energy Co., Ltd., which is a large central enterprise. The dominant business of the Company includes manufacturing and sales of PV battery and module. The Company is committed to PV technical R&D, system design and implementation. So far, the Company has obtained over 150 authorized patents because of its powerful R&D team. Meanwhile, the Company always strives to provide high-quality products and services for its clients according to the "customer focused and value creator oriented" enterprise values.

CECEP Solar looks forward to seeing you in 2019 SNEC.

