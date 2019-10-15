Cece's® Veggie Co.'s Latest Veggie Innovation is For Hopeless Ramen-tics: Fresh Veggie Ramen Coming to a Bowl Near You

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cece's® Veggie Co. , an Austin, Texas-based food brand known for shaking up the produce department with veggie reinventions, has launched Fresh Veggie Ramen, a revolutionary new product line of heat-and-eat veggie-based ramen soups that will take your broth away!

A veggie twist on a classic cult-favorite, Cece's® Veggie Co. Fresh Veggie Ramen replaces the traditional (carb-loaded) ramen noodles with veggie noodles in two delicious varieties:

Chicken Broth with Organic Perfectly Boiled Egg & Organic Veggies:

This fresh veggie ramen offers a fresh and plentiful veggie mix base, paired with culinary chicken broth and topped off with a perfectly boiled, organic, certified humane egg.

Cece's Veggie Co. has partnered with PECKISH to provide perfectly boiled organic eggs as a tasty finishing touch to its fresh veggie ramen. PECKISH eggs are always Organic, Free Range and Certified Humane. They've mastered the process for gently boiled eggs with soft, creamy yolks. Simple veggie nutrition plus perfect, portable protein? It's a partnership that is ra-meant to be!

Vegan Shiitake Mushroom Superfood Broth with Organic Veggies:

This fresh veggie ramen pairs culinary shiitake mushroom broth with a fresh and plentiful organic veggie base featuring butternut squash, carrots, cauliflower and spiralized zucchini.

Besides providing a rich, delicious base for meat-free broth, shiitake mushrooms are nutritional powerhouses and have been shown to promote health in a variety of ways. Their nutrient profile contains a rich combination of B vitamins, which help boost energy production and brain function. Shiitakes are also a good source of zinc, which helps ward off the sniffles, and studies have also shown that these tasty fungi have measurable anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. Shiitake mushrooms are truly a soup-er food, so slurp up!

Cece's® Veggie Co. Fresh Veggie Ramen is ready to heat-and-eat in just minutes. Veggie ramen is satisfying, low-carb and craveable with less prep, less mess, more veggies and more fun.

"Top Ramen got me through college, so I wondered if we could make a grown-up version that's healthy and still delicious," said Mason Arnold, founder of Cece's® Veggie Co. "We replaced the traditional ramen noodles with zucchini noodles and it totally hit the spot – the zucchini holds the broth flavors perfectly! At Cece's® Veggie Co., we're on a mission to offer fun and simple ways for everyone to eat more veggies, and our new Fresh Veggie Ramen product line is a noodle-rific way to get in some veggie nutrition for sure."

Cece's® Veggie Co. Fresh Veggie Ramen has an SRP of $5.99 for an 11.75 oz. package that provides two servings. Veggie Ramen will be available across the nation at Whole Foods and regional grocers. Check out our store locator to find a retailer close to you.

About Cece's® Veggie Co.

At Cece's Veggie Co., we believe in simple nutrition. Cece's is your personal sous chef, prepping 100% organic spiralized noodles, riced veggies and meal solutions that go from pan to table in 8 minutes or less. Cece's veggies can be enjoyed raw, sautéed as a grain alternative, and in salads, soups and more! Add a fresh twist to breakfast, lunch or dinner with all the taste and texture of your favorite grain-based recipes for a fraction of the carbs and calories.

Cece's veggies are responsibly sourced, USDA certified Organic, gluten free and vegan/keto friendly. With Cece's Veggie Co., your daily dose of veggies is just a twirl away. Less prep. Less mess. More veggies. More fun. Cece's Veggie Co. Simple but twisted.

Check the online store locator to find Cece's products near you. For more information and a variety of delicious recipes, visit cecesveggieco.com . Cece's Veggie Co. is on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

