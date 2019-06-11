CECI Partners With EIS Data for New Mobile App Project

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Effective Community Impact (CECI) has partnered with EIS Data, LLC to develop software that will revolutionize federal, state, and local grant management and assistance programs. LITT, an app based, web-based program, offers:

Organizational budgeting for multiple funding sources

Web-based/App based application process for individual/organizational grant assistance

Ability to share data with multiple systems

Data collection of key demographics

Case Management tracking and outcome reporting

Secure messaging within system for various levels of users

Individual budgeting

Referral and Resource system

"CECI's partnership with EIS, LLC and the creation of LITT aligns with our mission of streamlining non-profit and government processes to ensure that effective services, accounting for the various complex requirements, are provided in the most effective and outcome driven ways possible. CECI has participated in many meetings with organizations and basically took the "wish list" items and shared them with EIS, LLC. This ground-breaking technology will help organizations take a giant step forward toward effective community impact," said Amy Dillon, Executive Director.

Along with the recent partnership with EIS LLC, CECI also provides services which include, but are not limited to:

Consulting

Training and Technical Assistance

Grant Writing/Grant Opportunities

Research

Technology Solutions

CECI looks forward to assisting government level, foundation level, and non-profit level organizations in meeting their goals and achieving their mission and shining a light on their accomplishments.

For more information, contact Amy Dillon at 202.892.1112 or at 216166@email4pr.com

