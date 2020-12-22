Cecilia Jones Joins LogicBio Therapeutics as Chief Financial Officer

"We are very pleased that Cecilia Jones, a leader with extensive experience in strategic finance and business development in the life sciences sector, will be joining LogicBio as we enter an important period of growth opportunities for the Company," said Fred Chereau, LogicBio president and CEO. "We recently announced initiation of our phase 1/2 SUNRISE clinical trial for LB-001 in the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia and completed a successful follow-on public offering. As we expect additional key milestones in 2021, Cecilia will play a central role in supporting these important initiatives and helping LogicBio plan for a broad range of new development opportunities."

"I am thrilled to be joining LogicBio at this exciting stage of the organization as they work to extend the reach of genetic medicine," said Ms. Jones. "I look forward to joining the leadership team and applying my experience in global finance to help the Company maximize these opportunities in the years ahead."

Ms. Jones has more than 20 years of experience in consulting and financial leadership roles with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. She is currently vice president for R&D, worldwide medical and business development finance, at Biogen, advising senior management on investment prioritization to support the Company's strategic goals. At Biogen she previously served as senior director corporate finance, where she led global long-range planning and financial assessment of business development and M&A opportunities, and director of emerging markets finance, where she supported Latin America, Asia Pacific and Eastern European markets. Prior to joining Biogen, Ms. Jones was director international finance at Genzyme (now Sanofi Genzyme), where she held various functions of increasing responsibility within international finance. She received a Licenciatura en Economia from Universidad de San Andres in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"On behalf of the board and management team, I would like to extend our appreciation to Matthias Jaffe for his service as CFO at LogicBio during our formative years and for his dedication to working with our team as a consultant during 2021 to support a smooth transition," Mr. Chereau added.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics is dedicated to extending the reach of genetic medicine with pioneering platforms. LogicBio's proprietary genome editing technology platform, GeneRide, enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination. LogicBio has received FDA clearance for the first-in-human clinical trial of LB-001, a wholly owned genome editing program leveraging GeneRide for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. Patient enrollment in the phase 1/2 SUNRISE clinical trial is expected to begin in early 2021. In addition, LogicBio has a collaboration with Takeda to research and develop LB-301, an investigational therapy leveraging GeneRide for the treatment of the rare pediatric disease Crigler-Najjar syndrome.

LogicBio is also developing a Next Generation Capsid platform for use in gene editing and gene therapies. Data presented have shown that the capsids deliver highly efficient functional transduction of human hepatocytes with improved manufacturability with low levels of pre-existing neutralizing antibodies in human samples. Top-tier capsid candidates from this effort have demonstrated significant improvements over benchmark AAVs currently in clinical development. LogicBio is developing these highly potent vectors for internal development candidates and potentially for business development collaborations.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company's management transition, upcoming development milestones and the timing of patient enrollment in the phase 1/2 SUNRISE clinical trial. These are not statements of historical facts and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. They are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results and the implementation of the Company's plans to vary materially, including the risks associated with the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of the Company's current and future research and development activities and preclinical studies and potential future clinical trials. These risks are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 16, 2020, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 11, 2020, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Media contact :

Jenna Urban

Berry & Company Public Relations

[email protected]

212 253 8881 Investor Contact:

Matt Lane

Gilmartin Group

[email protected]

617-901-7698

SOURCE LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.