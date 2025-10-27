Cecilian Partners x Scrap-It: A Strategic Alliance Reshaping Production Building and Community Development

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cecilian Partners, a market-leading real estate technology firm, and Scrap-It, the fastest-growing site services provider in residential construction, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership. By merging on-the-ground execution with innovative software, the firms aim to solve the industry's most persistent operational and data challenges.

By consolidating Scrap-It's real-time construction metrics with Cecilian's centralized land, lot, and sales data, the partnership gives homebuilders and developers an unprecedented level of visibility into what's happening within and across communities.

Builders and developers now get real-time visibility from land purchase to construction through home sales and HOA.

"This partnership brings together Scrap-It's unmatched boots-on-the-ground excellence and Cecilian's power to harness data and technology to create clarity," said John Cecilian, Jr., CEO and Co-Founder of Cecilian Partners. "We believe the future of community development rests on a three-legged stool of data, software, and managed services. This collaboration proves how transformative that model can be."

Scrap-It has earned its reputation as "The GOAT" of construction site services by turning jobsite cleanup, erosion control, and waste removal into a competitive advantage.

Cecilian Partners, honored on the Inc. 5000 list for back-to-back years as one of America's fastest-growing companies, brings its national data and software expertise to amplify Scrap-It's operational execution.

"For too long, the industry has relied on retroactive data and incompatible systems," said Dom Perry, CEO and Co-Founder of Scrap-It. "By partnering with Cecilian, we're providing builders and developers real-time visibility from land purchase to construction, through home sales, and HOA—transforming site services into a true competitive edge."

This partnership signals the next chapter in integrated real estate solutions, uniting service and software in one system that maximizes both efficiency and opportunity.

The collaboration is especially powerful in the DFW metroplex, where Cecilian Partners has its deepest customer base and where Scrap-It is scaling rapidly with leading builders and developers. Together, the firms are creating a two-way street: expanding Scrap-It's reach through technology and partnerships, while positioning Cecilian Partners to extend its managed services and software nationally.

Both companies share roots as Perot Jain portfolio firms and proudly serve Hillwood Communities, delivering cleaner, faster, and smarter builds in some of the nation's most dynamic neighborhoods.

About Cecilian Partners

Cecilian Partners is powering a digital future for community developers and homebuilders with its Residential OS®, a patented software suite that centralizes data, automates processes, and elevates the homebuying experience from dirt to driveway. Headquartered in New Hope, PA, the company serves many of the nation's top developers and builders. Learn more at cecilianpartners.com.

About Scrap-It Site Services

Scrap-It turns the chaos of site services into a competitive differentiator through delivering consistent, bundled solutions that keep communities clean, safe, and on schedule. Backed by proprietary technology that delivers real-time data, Scrap-It streamlines scheduling, reporting, and communication so builders can focus on what matters most—building and selling homes. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Scrap-It partners with builders and developers nationwide. Learn more at scrap-it.com.

