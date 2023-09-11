CECO Environmental Announces Appointment of Laurie A. Siegel to its Board of Directors

News provided by

CECO Environmental Corp.

11 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECO), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment, and industrial equipment, today announced Laurie A. Siegel has joined its board of directors. In connection with Ms. Siegel's appointment to the Board, the Board also appointed her to the Compensation Committee of the Board.

Siegel brings more than 30 years of experience across diversified industrial companies, as well as leading consulting and advisory firms. Prior to founding LAS Advisory Services, she was the Chief Human Resource Officer at Tyco International during a decade of profound cultural and operational progress. Earlier in her career she held senior executive positions at Honeywell. She currently serves on the boards of Lumen Technologies and FactSet, where she chairs the Human Resource and Compensation Committee at both companies. She also serves on three not-for-profit boards, Direct Relief, Understood for All and KCLU public radio. 

"We are pleased to welcome Laurie to the CECO organization, as her extensive background and broad industry experience makes her a tremendous asset to the company," said Jason DeZwirek, chairman, CECO Environmental. "I look forward to working closely with her to help advance the CECO agenda to drive ongoing progress toward our growth and value creation goals."

Added CECO Chief Executive Officer Todd Gleason, "Laurie brings a tremendous breadth of relevant industry experience as well as a deep understanding of how to develop and sustain high performance cultures. We are proud of the execution on our strategic programs over the past few years and by adding seasoned talent to our board of directors, such as Laurie, we are even more optimistic about our future."

Siegel earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan and a Master of City and Regional Planning from Harvard, as well as an MBA from Harvard Business School. 

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL
CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving a broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water and energy transition markets across the globe through its key business segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom solutions for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, midstream oil and gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECO." Incorporated in 1966, CECO's global headquarters is in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com

Company Contact:
Peter K. Johansson, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer
(888) 990-6670
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Steven Hooser or Jean Marie Young
Three Part Advisors
214-872-2710
[email protected] 

News Media:
Kimberly Plaskett, Corporate Communications Director
[email protected] 

SOURCE CECO Environmental Corp.

Also from this source

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL TO PRESENT AT THE LAKE STREET 7TH ANNUAL BEST IDEAS GROWTH CONFERENCE

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL TO PRESENT AT THE MIDWEST IDEAS CONFERENCE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.