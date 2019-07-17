CECO Environmental Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call Date

DALLAS, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE) will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's second quarter 2019 financial results.

The Company's financial results will be issued in a press release before the market opens on August 6, 2019 and posted on the Company's website at http://www.cecoenviro.com . Please visit the website to listen to the call via webcast. The conference call may be accessed by dialing toll free (888) 346-4547 within North America, (855) 669-9657 within Canada, or Toll/International (412) 317-5251.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for 7 days. The replay may be accessed by dialing toll free (877) 344-7529 within North America or Toll/International (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 10132357.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain and provide custom engineered solutions for applications including oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater, battery production, poly silicon fabrication, chemical and petrochemical processing along with a range of others. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE". For more information, please visit https://www.cecoenviro.com.

Contact:

Matthew Eckl, Chief Financial Officer

(888) 990-6670

investor.relations@OneCECO.com

