CECO Environmental Awarded $3.5M Contract to Provide Environmental Solutions to Global Semiconductor Chip Maker

DALLAS, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. ("CECO," "CECO Environmental") (NASDAQ: CECE), a global leader in providing environmental and equipment protection solutions to a variety of markets and applications, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a large-scale project to provide over a dozen CECO HEE-Duall Scrubber and Exhaust Systems as well as CECO Fybroc Recirculation Pumps. The technology will be used to help a leading global semiconductor chip manufacturer meet or exceed safety and environmental requirements for a major new plant project by removing harmful gaseous contaminants.

"We are excited to support our customer's growth with the CECO HEE-Duall Scrubber systems that achieve a greater than 98% removal efficiency of acidic and other caustic gaseous emissions," explains Chris Tsourides, President of CECO's Industrial Process Solutions business. "We help chip manufacturers, as well as other industrials, understand and comply with local environmental regulatory commitments as well as ensuring the air is safe to breathe for plant workers. The project also includes CECO Fybroc Recirculation Pumps that are made using a patented non-metallic material designed to hold up in highly caustic and corrosive conditions," adds Tsourides.

As more industrials look to reduce emissions and meet or exceed increasingly stringent environmental regulation, there is a growing need for CECO's pollution control expertise and pollution control systems, such as wet scrubbers and exhaust systems, for the collection, handling, ventilation, and control of corrosive and toxic air streams.

To learn about how HEE-Duall Scrubbers work to eliminate harmful gases, watch our video CECO HEE-Duall How Wet Scrubbers Keep the Air Safe to Breathe. To explore CECO's educational webinar on Scrubbers, visit our CECO Certified Wet Scrubber course.

About CECO Industrial Process Solutions: The Industrial Process Solutions segment serves the broad Air Pollution Control, Electric Vehicle production, Food and Beverage, Semi-Conductor, Process Filtration, Pharmaceutical, Petrochemical, Wastewater Treatment, Wood manufacturing, Desalination, and Aquaculture markets. We protect the air we collectively breathe, maintain clean and safe operations for employees, lower energy consumption and minimize waste for customers, and ensure they meet regulatory compliance standards for toxic emissions, fumes, volatile organic compounds, and odors. Our market leading technologies include particulate filtration, chemical & thermal abatement, industrial ventilation, and pumps & filtration equipment for mission-critical applications

About CECO Environmental: CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom-engineered solutions for applications including oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater, battery production, polysilicon fabrication, chemical and petrochemical processing along with a range of others. Learn more by visiting www.cecoenviro.com.

