CECO Environmental Collaborates With Aerospace Manufacturing Leader To Reduce Emissions By 99%

DALLAS, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE), as a leading provider of industrial air quality and fluid handling solutions, today announced they have partnered with an industry leading aerospace technology corporation to help protect our shared environment by reducing 315,000 tons per year of VOC emissions while increasing production capacity.

By working closely with the manufacturer and using an innovative Thermal Oxidation solution, CECO was able to demonstrate an improvement in the customer's production capacity while eliminating nearly all emissions. This new Oxidation solution, known as a direct fired thermal oxidation, eliminated the odorous plume and reduced the concentrations of volatile organic compounds by 99%.

The comprehensive suite of environmental technologies allows CECO to deliver complete innovative solutions to solve our customers toughest challenges. To achieve success, the CECO team focused on the partner's goals to work to eliminate air pollutants, reduce down-time, and decrease operating costs. By providing a single sourced solution, CECO eliminated the need to manage multiple companies for a single job creating better communication and integrated solutions.

"We believe we create a true win-win when we fulfill CECO's mission to protect our shared environment, help our customers grow and improve their operational capacities," said Mike McCalley, vice president of strategy and marketing for CECO Environmental. "Our exclusive engineering capabilities, deep application expertise and professional and knowledgeable approach, coupled with our complete suite of technologies aims to fulfill our customers' ever-evolving needs as they continue to grow."

CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain and provide custom engineered solutions for applications including oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater, battery production, poly silicon fabrication, chemical and petrochemical processing along with a range of others. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE". For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

