CECO Environmental Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

DALLAS, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE), a leading global air quality and fluid handling company serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.

Results of the Fourth Quarter 2020*

Revenue of $82.9 million , compared with $89.4 million

, compared with Gross profit of $26.2 million (31.6% margin), compared with $30.0 million (33.6% margin)

(31.6% margin), compared with (33.6% margin) Operating income of $3.7 million , compared with $7.0 million

, compared with Non-GAAP operating income of $8.8 million , compared with $9.6 million

, compared with Net income of $1.8 million , compared with $8.4 million

, compared with Non-GAAP net income of $5.6 million , compared with $9.6 million

, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $9.9 million , compared with $10.1 million

, compared with Earnings per diluted share was $0.05 , compared with $0.24

, compared with Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.16 , compared with $0.27

, compared with Bookings of $77.2 million , compared with $67.7 million

, compared with Backlog of $183.1 million , compared with $189.1 million as of September 30, 2020

, compared with as of Cash and Cash equivalents of $36.0 million , compared with $35.6 million

, compared with Bank Debt of $74.0 million , compared with $67.3 million

Results of the Full Year 2020*

Revenue of $316.0 million , compared with $341.9 million

, compared with Gross profit of $105.1 million (33.3% margin), compared with $114.1 million (33.4% margin)

(33.3% margin), compared with (33.4% margin) Operating income of $13.3 million , compared with $18.0 million

, compared with Non-GAAP operating income was $28.2 million in both 2020 and 2019

in both 2020 and 2019 Net income of $8.2 million , compared with $17.7 million

, compared with Non-GAAP net income of $19.5 million , compared with $20.9 million

, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $32.8 million , compared with $33.0 million

, compared with Earnings per diluted share was $0.23 , compared with $0.50

, compared with Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.55 , compared with $0.59

, compared with Bookings of $279.6 million , compared with $383.7 million

* All comparisons are versus the comparable prior-year period, unless otherwise stated

Todd Gleason, CECO's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with the strong finish to a very challenging 2020. We delivered sequential improvements in bookings, revenue, adjusted EBITDA and operating margin expansion. Our focus on delivering differentiated solutions in key environmental categories drove double-digit bookings growth in the fourth quarter. We continued to prudently manage our cost structure which yielded steady EBITDA despite year-over-year decline in revenues."

Mr. Gleason added, "I am very proud of the way CECO responded to the crisis in 2020. We focused on operational items we can control and maintained our customer-focused execution. CECO enters 2021 with a healthy balance sheet, improving end markets and a continued focus on operational costs and execution. We are advancing our strategic growth process which will leverage our improved cost structure to drive sustainable shareholder value."

CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call is scheduled for today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 financial results.

The live webcast and slides can also be accessed at https://investors.cecoenviro.com/events-webcasts-and-presentations. In addition, the conference call may also be accessed by dialing (888) 346-4547 (Toll-Free) within the U.S., (855) 669-9657 (Toll-Free) within Canada or Toll/International (412) 317-5251.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for 7 days. The replay may be accessed by dialing toll free (877) 344-7529 within North America or Toll/International (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 10152419.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain and provide custom engineered solutions for industries including power generation, wastewater treatment, poly silicon fabrication, petrochemical processing, electric vehicle production, battery recycling, general industrial, refining, and a wide range of other industries. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE". For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020



2019

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 35,992



$ 35,602

Restricted cash



1,819





1,356

Accounts receivable, net



63,046





68,434

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts



45,498





34,805

Inventories, net



17,343





20,578

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



11,530





9,899

Prepaid income taxes



7,790





8,231

Assets held for sale



467





593

Total current assets



183,485





179,498

Property, plant and equipment, net



16,228





15,274

Right-of-use assets from operating leases



11,376





13,607

Goodwill



161,820





152,020

Intangible assets – finite life, net



29,637





31,283

Intangible assets – indefinite life



12,937





14,291

Deferred charges and other assets



3,831





2,664

Total assets

$ 419,314



$ 408,637

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Current portion of debt

$ 3,125



$ 2,500

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



84,997





78,319

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts



20,691





34,369

Income taxes payable



543





—

Total current liabilities



109,356





115,188

Other liabilities



20,576





20,372

Debt, less current portion



69,491





63,001

Deferred income tax liability, net



6,970





5,943

Operating lease liabilities



9,310





11,116

Total liabilities



215,703





215,620

Commitments and contingencies















Shareholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, none issued



—





—

Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 35,504,757

and 35,275,465 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020

and December 31, 2019, respectively



355





353

Capital in excess of par value



255,296





253,869

Accumulated loss



(38,141)





(46,344)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(14,496)





(14,505)







203,014





193,373

Less treasury stock, at cost, 137,920 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019



(356)





(356)

Shareholders' equity less NCI



202,658





193,017

Noncontrolling interest



953





—

Total shareholders' equity



203,611





193,017

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 419,314



$ 408,637



CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



For the Year Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020



2019



2020



2019

Net sales

$ 82,930



$ 89,413



$ 316,011



$ 341,869

Cost of sales



56,707





59,369





210,883





227,770

Gross profit



26,223





30,044





105,128





114,099

Selling and administrative expenses



17,561





20,406





76,926





85,978

Amortization and earnout expenses



3,253





2,019





8,799





8,499

Restructuring expenses



578





129





2,331





1,097

Acquisition and integration expenses



287





465





1,354





465

Executive transition expenses



—





—





1,522





—

Loss on divestitures, net of selling costs



—





—





—





70

Intangible asset impairment



850





—





850





—

Income from operations



3,694





7,025





13,346





17,990

Other income



976





656





2,033





751

Interest expense



(795)





(1,078)





(3,535)





(5,397)

Income before income taxes



3,875





6,603





11,844





13,344

Income tax expense (benefit)



2,123





(1,794)





3,672





(4,363)

Net income

$ 1,752



$ 8,397



$ 8,172



$ 17,707

Less net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



28





—





39





—

Net income attributable to CECO Environmental Corp.

$ 1,780



$ 8,397



$ 8,211



$ 17,707

Earnings per share:































Basic

$ 0.05



$ 0.24



$ 0.23



$ 0.51

Diluted

$ 0.05



$ 0.24



$ 0.23



$ 0.50

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:































Basic



35,366,837





35,117,916





35,289,616





34,987,878

Diluted



35,655,014





35,352,957





35,520,670





35,484,273



CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES





Three Months Ended December 31,



For the Year Ended December 31,

(dollars in millions)

2020



2019



2020



2019

Operating income as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 3.7



$ 7.0



$ 13.3



$ 18.0

Operating margin in accordance with GAAP



4.5 %



7.8 %



4.2 %



5.3 % Amortization and earnout expenses



3.3





2.0





8.8





8.5

Restructuring expenses



0.6





0.1





2.3





1.1

Acquisition and integration expenses



0.3





0.5





1.4





0.5

Executive transition expenses



—





—





1.5





—

Loss on divestitures, net of selling costs



—





—





—





0.1

Intangible asset impairment



0.9





—





0.9





—

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 8.8



$ 9.6



$ 28.2



$ 28.2

Non-GAAP operating margin



10.6 %



10.7 %



8.9 %



8.2 %















Three Months Ended December 31,



For the Year Ended December 31,

(dollars in millions)

2020



2019



2020



2019

Net income as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 1.8



$ 8.4



$ 8.2



$ 17.7

Amortization and earnout expenses



3.3





2.0





8.8





8.5

Restructuring expenses



0.6





0.1





2.3





1.1

Acquisition and integration expenses



0.3





0.5





1.4





0.5

Executive transition expenses



—





—





1.5





—

Loss on divestitures, net of selling costs



—





—





—





0.1

Intangible asset impairment



0.9





—





0.9





—

Deferred financing fee adjustment



—





—





—





0.4

Foreign currency remeasurement



—





(1.0)





0.3





(0.5)

Tax benefit of adjustments



(1.3)





(0.4)





(3.9)





(2.5)

Zhongli tax benefit



—





—





—





(4.4)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 5.6



$ 9.6



$ 19.5



$ 20.9

Depreciation



0.6





0.5





2.5





2.1

Non-cash stock compensation



0.5





—





2.0





2.8

Other (income) expense, net



(1.0)





0.3





(2.3)





(0.3)

Interest expense



0.8





1.1





3.5





5.0

Income tax expense



3.4





(1.4)





7.6





2.5

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 9.9



$ 10.1



$ 32.8



$ 33.0



































Earnings per share:































Basic

$ 0.05



$ 0.24



$ 0.23



$ 0.51

Diluted

$ 0.05



$ 0.24



$ 0.23



$ 0.50



































Non-GAAP net income per share:































Basic

$ 0.16



$ 0.27



$ 0.55



$ 0.60

Diluted

$ 0.16



$ 0.27



$ 0.55



$ 0.59



NOTE REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

CECO is providing certain non-GAAP historical financial measures as presented above as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing individuals to better assess the ongoing nature of CECO's core operations. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is a numerical measure of a company's historical financial performance that excludes amounts that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in the GAAP statement of operations.

Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, as we present them in the financial data included in this press release, have been adjusted to exclude the effects of amortization expenses for acquisition related intangible assets, contingent retention and earnout expenses, restructuring expenses primarily relating to severance and legal expenses, acquisition and integration expenses which include retention, legal, accounting, banking, and other expenses, executive transition expenses, loss on divestitures, net of selling costs necessary to complete the divestiture such as legal, accounting and compliance, intangible asset impairment and other nonrecurring or infrequent items and the associated tax benefit of these items. Management believes that these items are not necessarily indicative of the Company's ongoing operations and their exclusion provides individuals with additional information to compare the Company's results over multiple periods. Management utilizes this information to evaluate its ongoing financial performance. Our financial statements may continue to be affected by items similar to those excluded in the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that all such costs are unusual or infrequent.

Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share and adjusted EBITDA are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, and should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of our business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of CECO's results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, CECO cautions investors that non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share and adjusted EBITDA stated in the tables above are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

