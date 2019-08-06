CECO Environmental Corp. Reports Second Quarter and Six Months 2019 Results; Strong Bookings and Growing Backlog Support Second Half Ramp Up

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE), a leading global air quality and fluid handling company serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets, today reported its financial results for the second quarter and first six months of 2019.

Highlights of the Second Quarter 2019*

Bookings of $103.0 million , compared with $99.1 million , adjusted for divestitures

, compared with , adjusted for divestitures Backlog of $208.8 million , compared with $182.1 million as of December 31, 2018

, compared with as of Revenue of $81.2 million , compared with $81.1 million

, compared with Revenue of $81.2 million , compared with organic revenue of $79.9 million

, compared with organic revenue of Gross profit of $26.8 million (33.0% margin), compared with $27.2 million (33.5% margin)

(33.0% margin), compared with (33.5% margin) Operating income of $2.0 million , compared with $2.6 million

, compared with Non-GAAP operating income of $4.4 million , compared with $5.2 million

, compared with Net income was $5.5 million , compared with net loss of $(0.9) million

, compared with net loss of Non-GAAP net income of $3.0 million , compared with $1.8 million

, compared with Net income per diluted share was $0.15 , compared with net loss per diluted share of $(0.03)

, compared with net loss per diluted share of Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.08 , compared with $0.05

, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $6.0 million , compared with $6.9 million

* All comparisons are versus the comparable prior-year period, which include results from divestitures, unless otherwise stated.

CECO's Chief Executive Officer Dennis Sadlowski commented, "CECO continues to execute well in the market as new orders once again exceeded $100 million driving backlog up to near record levels. Unfortunately, several customer driven project delays dampened revenue in the quarter which led to second quarter profitability below expectations. Going forward, our strong backlog, solid margins, and a growing sales pipeline are expected to generate improved results in the second half of 2019."

Mr. Sadlowski added, "We remain committed and on track to deliver our 2021 financial targets. Our investments in sales and innovation have us well positioned to take advantage of the healthy demand across our growing end markets. We are building a reputation as the go to resource in the expanding low carbon economy with solutions that deliver efficiency and sustainability for our customers."

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue in the second quarter of 2019 was $81.2 million, up $0.1 from $81.1 million in the prior-year period. Excluding revenue of $1.2 million attributable to the businesses divested in 2018, organic revenues increased 1.6%.

Operating income was $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $2.6 million in the prior-year period. Non-GAAP operating income was $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 (5.4% margin), compared with $5.2 million in the prior-year period (6.4% margin).

Net income was $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with net loss of $0.9 million in the prior-year period. Net income on a non-GAAP basis was $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $1.8 million in the prior-year period.

Net income per diluted share was $0.15 for the second quarter of 2019, compared with net loss per diluted share of $0.03 in the prior-year period. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.08 for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $0.05 for the prior-year period.

Cash and cash equivalents were $28.8 million and bank debt was $77.0 million as of June 30, 2019, compared with $43.7 million and $76.1 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2018.

BACKLOG AND BOOKINGS

Total backlog at June 30, 2019 was $208.8 million as compared with $182.1 million on December 31, 2018 and $200.0 million on June 30, 2018. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company removed $6.7 million of orders that were previously disclosed as backlog in prior quarters, due to cancellations by customers. In the second quarter of 2018, $9.0 million of backlog was attributable to the divested businesses. Adjusted for divestitures, backlog increased $17.8 million from second quarter 2018 to second quarter 2019.

Bookings were $103.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $100.4 million in the prior-year period. Excluding bookings of $1.3 million attributable to the businesses divested in 2018, 2019 organic bookings increased $3.9 million, or 3.9%. Bookings were $200.3 million for the first six months of 2019 compared with $195.4 million for the prior-year period. Excluding the impact of divestitures, bookings increased $10.9 million during the first six months of 2019.

YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS

Revenue in the first six months of 2019 was $167.2 million, up 7.7% from $155.2 million in the prior-year period. Excluding revenue of $7.7 million attributable to the business divested in 2018, organic revenues increased 13.4%.

Operating income was $6.9 million for the first six months of 2019 (4.1% margin), compared with $14.7 million in the prior-year period (9.5% margin). Operating income on a non-GAAP basis was $11.5 million for the first six months of 2019 (6.9% margin), compared with $9.2 million in the prior-year period (5.9% margin).

Net income was $7.4 million for the first six months of 2019, compared with $4.9 million in the prior-year period. Net income on a non-GAAP basis was $7.0 million for the first six months of 2019, compared with $3.5 million in the prior-year period.

Net income per diluted share was $0.21 for the first six months of 2019, compared with $0.14 in the prior-year period. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.20 for the first six months of 2019, compared with $0.10 for the prior-year period.

CONFERENCE CALL

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain and provide custom engineered solutions for applications including oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater, battery production, poly silicon fabrication, chemical and petrochemical processing along with a range of others. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE". For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) JUNE 30, 2019



DECEMBER 31, 2018

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 28,828



$ 43,676

Restricted cash



1,127





762

Accounts receivable, net



60,037





53,225

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts



32,205





29,694

Inventories, net



22,376





20,817

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



12,754





10,117

Prepaid income taxes



2,005





1,388

Assets held for sale



1,182





1,186

Total current assets



160,514





160,865

Property, plant and equipment, net



11,858





22,200

Right-of-use assets from operating leases



13,056





—

Goodwill



152,199





152,156

Intangible assets – finite life, net



35,527





35,959

Intangible assets – indefinite life



14,342





18,258

Deferred charges and other assets



4,230





3,144

Total assets

$ 391,726



$ 392,582

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Current portion of debt

$ 2,500



$ —

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



75,084





80,229

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts



22,015





20,144

Note payable



—





1,700

Income taxes payable



—





1,813

Total current liabilities



99,599





103,886

Other liabilities



19,343





26,925

Debt, less current portion



72,539





74,456

Deferred income tax liability, net



6,976





8,755

Operating lease liabilities



10,700





—

Total liabilities



209,157





214,022

Commitments and contingencies















Shareholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, none issued



—





—

Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 35,180,060 and 34,953,825 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively



352





349

Capital in excess of par value



252,916





251,409

Accumulated loss



(56,668)





(59,427)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(13,675)





(13,415)







182,925





178,916

Less treasury stock, at cost, 137,920 shares at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018



(356)





(356)

Total shareholders' equity



182,569





178,560

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 391,726



$ 392,582



CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)





THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,



SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019



2018



2019



2018

Net sales

$ 81,179



$ 81,089



$ 167,190



$ 155,229

Cost of sales



54,333





53,937





111,911





102,143

Gross profit



26,846





27,152





55,279





53,086

Selling and administrative expenses



22,426





21,967





43,740





43,931

Amortization and earnout expenses



2,153





2,493





4,313





5,397

Loss (gain) on divestitures, net of selling costs



—





73





70





(11,104)

Restructuring expenses



249





38





249





150

Income from operations



2,018





2,581





6,907





14,712

Other income (expense), net



808





(373)





168





(711)

Interest expense



(1,460)





(1,793)





(3,004)





(3,713)

Income before income taxes



1,366





415





4,071





10,288

Income tax (benefit) expense



(4,149)





1,316





(3,308)





5,426

Net income (loss)

$ 5,515



$ (901)



$ 7,379



$ 4,862

Earnings (loss) per share:































Basic

$ 0.16



$ (0.03)



$ 0.21



$ 0.14

Diluted

$ 0.15



$ (0.03)



$ 0.21



$ 0.14

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:































Basic



34,923,587





34,669,810





34,879,811





34,631,519

Diluted



35,582,727





34,669,810





35,471,628





34,715,141



CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES





Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,

(dollars in millions)

2019



2018



2019



2018

Revenue as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 81.2



$ 81.1



$ 167.2



$ 155.2

Less revenue attributable to divestitures



—





(1.2)





—





(7.7)

Organic revenue

$ 81.2



$ 79.9



$ 167.2



$ 147.5









Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

(dollars in millions)

2019



2018



2019



2018

Operating income as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 2.0



$ 2.6



$ 6.9



$ 14.7

Operating margin in accordance with GAAP



2.5 %



3.2 %



4.1 %



9.5 % Amortization and earnout expenses



2.2





2.5





4.3





5.4

Loss (gain) on divestitures, net of selling costs



—





0.1





0.1





(11.1)

Restructuring expenses



0.2





—





0.2





0.2

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 4.4



$ 5.2



$ 11.5



$ 9.2

Non-GAAP operating margin



5.4 %



6.4 %



6.9 %



5.9 %







Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

(dollars in millions)

2019



2018



2019



2018

Net income (loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 5.5



$ (0.9)



$ 7.4



$ 4.9

Amortization and earnout expenses, net



2.2





2.5





4.3





5.4

Gain on divestiture, net of selling costs



—





0.1





0.1





(11.1)

Restructuring expense



0.2





—





0.2





0.2

Deferred financing fee adjustment



0.4





—





0.4





—

Foreign currency remeasurement



(0.3)





1.0





0.3





0.8

Tax (benefit) expense of adjustments



(0.6)





(0.9)





(1.3)





3.5

Zhongli tax benefit



(4.4)





—





(4.4)





—

Non-GAAP net income

$ 3.0



$ 1.8



$ 7.0



$ 3.7

Depreciation



0.6





0.9





1.2





1.7

Non-cash stock compensation



1.0





0.8





1.8





1.4

Other income



(0.5)





(0.6)





(0.5)





—

Interest expense



1.1





1.8





2.6





3.7

Income tax expense



0.8





2.2





2.4





1.9

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6.0



$ 6.9



$ 14.5



$ 12.4



































Earnings (loss) per share:































Basic

$ 0.16



$ (0.03)



$ 0.21



$ 0.14

Diluted

$ 0.15



$ (0.03)



$ 0.21



$ 0.14



































Non-GAAP net income per share:































Basic

$ 0.09



$ 0.05



$ 0.20



$ 0.11

Diluted

$ 0.08



$ 0.05



$ 0.20



$ 0.11



NOTE REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

CECO is providing certain non-GAAP historical financial measures as presented above as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing individuals to better assess the ongoing nature of CECO's core operations. CECO is providing organic revenue for comparability purposes given the impact of divestitures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is a numerical measure of a company's historical financial performance that excludes amounts that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in the GAAP statement of operations.

Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, as we present them in the financial data included in this press release, have been adjusted to exclude the effects of transactions related to loss on divestitures, net of selling costs, acquisition and integration expense activities including retention, legal, accounting, banking, amortization and contingent earn-out expenses, foreign currency re-measurement, other nonrecurring or infrequent items and the associated tax benefit of these items. Organic revenue, as we present them in the financial data included in this press release, excludes revenue attributable to divested businesses. Management believes that these items are not necessarily indicative of the Company's ongoing operations and their exclusion provides individuals with additional information to compare the Company's results over multiple periods. Management utilizes this information to evaluate its ongoing financial performance. Our financial statements may continue to be affected by items similar to those excluded in the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that all such costs are unusual or infrequent.

Organic revenue, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share and adjusted EBITDA are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, and should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of our business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of CECO's results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, CECO cautions investors that non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, organic revenue, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share and adjusted EBITDA stated in the tables above present the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and reconcile to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

SAFE HARBOR

