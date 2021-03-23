CECO Environmental Expands Its Fluid Handling Canadian Market Access With Distribution Agreement With John Brooks Company

DALLAS, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. ("CECO," "CECO Environmental") (NASDAQ: CECE), a global leader in providing environmental and equipment solutions to a variety of end markets, announced today that it is expanding its availability of CECO Fluid Handling Solutions across Canada with an agreement signed with John Brooks Company. The distribution agreement with the John Brooks Company expands CECO's market access and presence locally for the CECO Dean and CECO Fybroc product lines in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

"CECO's Fluid Handling brands are well-respected leaders in a variety of critical industrial pump segments around the globe, but we have significant opportunity to expand in key Canadian markets. The addition of John Brooks Company, a highly-regarded pump industry specialist in Canada, is a great fit to distribute and service our CECO Dean and CECO Fybroc pump solutions," said Chris Tsourides, President of CECO's Industrial Air and Fluid Solutions segment. The CECO Dean metal pumps are known for their durability and performance in high temperature applications, while CECO Fybroc pumps are constructed from fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) making it an ideal choice for critical applications requiring chemical resistance like acids, bases, solvents, and briny water.

"We serve a number of industries that are ideal markets for Fybroc and Dean," said Gord Bell, President of John Brooks Company. "We have been in business for more than 80 years and understand the fluid handling needs of customers across water, wastewater, oil and gas, mining, chemical and other markets. CECO's Dean and Fybroc pumps are well respected and proven—with hundreds of mission-critical installations. We're excited to be able to add them to our portfolio and provide engineering contractors and end-user customers access to CECO's fluid handling products and solutions."

Canadian customers should schedule a briefing, request product information, and submit quotes by visiting https://www.johnbrooks.ca/

About John Brooks Company: Founded in 1938, John Brooks Company Limited has been a one-stop distribution specialist for fluid handling companies. We provide the best breadth of high-quality products & solutions that improve our customers' bottom line. https://www.johnbrooks.ca/

About CECO Environmental: CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom-engineered solutions for applications including oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater, battery production, polysilicon fabrication, chemical and petrochemical processing along with a range of others. Learn more by visiting www.cecoenviro.com.

