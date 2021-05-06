CECO Environmental Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

DALLAS, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE), a leading global air quality and fluid handling company serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

Highlights of the First Quarter 2021*

Revenue of $71.9 million , compared with $80.5 million

, compared with Gross profit of $24.4 million (33.9% margin), compared with 28.3 million (35.2% margin)

(33.9% margin), compared with 28.3 million (35.2% margin) Operating income of $3.1 million , compared with $4.2 million

, compared with Non-GAAP operating income of $5.0 million , compared with $6.3 million

, compared with Net income was $1.2 million , compared with $3.4 million

, compared with Non-GAAP net income of $3.1 million , compared with $5.3 million

, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $6.4 million , compared with $7.4 million

, compared with Earnings per diluted share was $0.03 , compared with $0.10

, compared with Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.09 , compared with $0.15

, compared with Bookings of $92.1 million , compared with $75.7 million

, compared with Backlog of $203.1 million , compared with $183.1 million as of December 31, 2020

, compared with as of Cash provided by operating activities of $9.9 million , compared with $7.0 million

, compared with Cash and cash equivalents were $40.9 million , compared with $36.0 million as of December 31, 2020

, compared with as of Bank Debt of $70.6 million , compared with $74.0 million as of December 31, 2020

*All comparisons are versus the comparable prior-year period, unless otherwise stated

Todd Gleason, CECO's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are off to a great start and I am very pleased with our first quarter performance. Our strong, double-digit growth in bookings and tremendous free cash flow generation reflect our focused execution and our leadership position in improving end-markets. We continue to execute for our customers while prudently managing our cost structure, which has yielded very good margins despite year-over-year decline in revenues."

Mr. Gleason added, "We expect to turn the corner on topline growth in the coming periods given our booking's growth over the past few quarters. Additionally, we are excited to articulate our long-term growth strategy in mid-2021 – which will build on our position as an environmental solutions leader in diversified industrial markets."

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain and provide custom engineered solutions for industries including power generation, wastewater treatment, poly silicon fabrication, petrochemical processing, electric vehicle production, battery recycling, general industrial, refining, and a wide range of other industries. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE". For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

MARCH 31, 2021



DECEMBER 31, 2020

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 40,864



$ 35,992

Restricted cash



2,386





1,819

Accounts receivable, net



66,468





63,046

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts



41,173





45,498

Inventories, net



16,398





17,343

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



11,369





11,530

Prepaid income taxes



2,838





7,790

Assets held for sale



—





467

Total current assets



181,496





183,485

Property, plant and equipment, net



16,175





16,228

Right-of-use assets from operating leases



10,729





11,376

Goodwill



161,652





161,820

Intangible assets – finite life, net



31,021





29,637

Intangible assets – indefinite life



9,720





12,937

Deferred charges and other assets



2,864





3,831

Total assets

$ 413,657



$ 419,314

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Current portion of debt

$ 3,437



$ 3,125

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



85,518





84,997

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts



17,107





20,691

Income taxes payable



—





543

Total current liabilities



106,062





109,356

Other liabilities



20,183





20,576

Debt, less current portion



65,955





69,491

Deferred income tax liability, net



6,964





6,970

Operating lease liabilities



8,842





9,310

Total liabilities



208,006





215,703

Commitments and contingencies















Shareholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, none issued



—





—

Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 35,567,511 and 35,504,757 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



356





355

Capital in excess of par value



255,982





255,296

Accumulated loss



(36,960)





(38,141)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(14,441)





(14,496)







204,937





203,014

Less treasury stock, at cost, 137,920 shares at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020



(356)





(356)

Total shareholders' equity



204,581





202,658

Noncontrolling interest



1,070





953

Total shareholders equity



205,651





203,611

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 413,657



$ 419,314



CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)





THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021



2020

Net sales

$ 71,892



$ 80,486

Cost of sales



47,485





52,207

Gross profit



24,407





28,279

Selling and administrative expenses



19,454





21,953

Amortization and earnout expenses



1,791





1,713

Restructuring expenses



—





374

Acquisition and integration expenses



108





—

Income from operations



3,054





4,239

Other (expense) income, net



(480)





975

Interest expense



(725)





(1,023)

Income before income taxes



1,849





4,191

Income tax expense



551





779

Net income



1,298





3,412

Noncontrolling interest



117





—

Net income attributable to CECO Environmental Corp.

$ 1,181



$ 3,412

Earnings per share:















Basic

$ 0.03



$ 0.10

Diluted

$ 0.03



$ 0.10

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:















Basic



35,396,705





35,155,377

Diluted



35,774,208





35,394,865



CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES





THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31,

(dollars in millions)

2021



2020

Operating income as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 3.1



$ 4.2

Operating margin in accordance with GAAP



4.3 %



5.2 % Amortization and earnout expenses



1.8





1.7

Restructuring expenses



—





0.4

Acquisition and integration expenses



0.1





—

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 5.0



$ 6.3

Non-GAAP operating margin



7.0 %



7.8 %





THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31,

(dollars in millions)

2021



2020

Net income as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 1.2



$ 3.4

Amortization and earnout expenses



1.8





1.7

Restructuring expenses



—





0.4

Acquisition and integration expenses



0.1





—

Foreign currency remeasurement



0.6





0.5

Tax benefit of adjustments



(0.6)





(0.7)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 3.1



$ 5.3

Depreciation



0.8





0.5

Non-cash stock compensation



0.7





0.6

Other income



(0.1)





(1.5)

Interest expense



0.7





1.0

Income tax expense



1.2





1.5

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6.4



$ 7.4



















Earnings per share:















Basic

$ 0.03



$ 0.10

Diluted

$ 0.03



$ 0.10



















Non-GAAP earnings per share:















Basic

$ 0.09



$ 0.15

Diluted

$ 0.09



$ 0.15



NOTE REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

CECO is providing certain non-GAAP historical financial measures as presented above as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing individuals to better assess the ongoing nature of CECO's core operations. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is a numerical measure of a company's historical financial performance that excludes amounts that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in the GAAP statement of operations.

Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, as we present them in the financial data included in this press release, have been adjusted to exclude the effects of amortization expenses for acquisition related intangible assets, contingent retention and earnout expenses, restructuring expenses primarily relating to severance and legal expenses, acquisition and integration expenses which include retention, legal, accounting, banking, and other expenses and other nonrecurring or infrequent items and the associated tax benefit of these items. Management believes that these items are not necessarily indicative of the Company's ongoing operations and their exclusion provides individuals with additional information to compare the Company's results over multiple periods. Management utilizes this information to evaluate its ongoing financial performance. Our financial statements may continue to be affected by items similar to those excluded in the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that all such costs are unusual or infrequent.

Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share and adjusted EBITDA are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, and should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of our business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of CECO's results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, CECO cautions investors that non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share and adjusted EBITDA stated in the tables above are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

