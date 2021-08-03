CECO Environmental Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-date 2021 Results

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE), a leading global air quality and fluid handling company serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Highlights of the Second Quarter 2021*

Revenue of $78.7 million , compared with $75.2 million

, compared with Gross profit of $25.2 million (32.1% margin), compared with $25.8 million (34.3% margin)

(32.1% margin), compared with (34.3% margin) Operating income of $2.1 million , compared with $4.4 million

, compared with Non-GAAP operating income of $4.7 million , compared with $7.4 million

, compared with million Net income of $0.3 million , compared with $3.3 million

, compared with Non-GAAP net income of $3.1 million , compared with $5.1 million

, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $6.4 million , compared with $8.2 million

, compared with Bookings of $85.5 million , compared with $60.0 million

, compared with Backlog of $210.0 million , compared with $183.1 million as of December 31, 2020

, compared with as of Earnings per diluted share of $0.01 , compared with $0.09

, compared with Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.09 , compared with $0.14

, compared with Bank Debt of $68.6 million , compared with $74.0 million as of December 31, 2020

*All comparisons are versus the comparable prior-year period, unless otherwise stated

Today the company also announced that its Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program. Under this program, the company intends to repurchase up to $5 million of outstanding CECO Environmental common stock. The repurchase program will terminate at the end of calendar year 2021.

Todd Gleason, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am very pleased with our second quarter and first half 2021 results which continues to build a strong backlog for future revenue. Demand for our environmental solutions across a diversified set of industrial markets gives us conviction that we will deliver renewed revenue growth in the coming periods. Year-to-date our bookings were up over 30 percent, and our opportunity pipeline remains strong and broad based."

Mr. Gleason added, "Today's stock buyback announcement reflects our confidence in CECO's business and our expectations that we will execute our strategic growth plans to deliver strong shareholder value. Our improved business performance and healthy balance sheet has positioned CECO to drive strategic acquisitions, invest in our core businesses and return cash to shareholders."

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a global leader in industrial air quality and fluid handling serving a broad landscape of industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom Engineered Systems for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, midstream oil & gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE". For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 32,229



$ 35,992

Restricted cash



2,291





1,819

Accounts receivable, net



65,650





63,046

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts



46,839





45,498

Inventories, net



17,271





17,343

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



12,729





11,530

Prepaid income taxes



3,216





7,790

Assets held for sale

—





467

Total current assets



180,225





183,485

Property, plant and equipment, net



15,895





16,228

Right-of-use assets from operating leases



10,420





11,376

Goodwill



161,782





161,820

Intangible assets – finite life, net



29,369





29,637

Intangible assets – indefinite life



9,738





12,937

Deferred charges and other assets



3,273





3,831

Total assets

$ 410,702



$ 419,314

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Current portion of debt

$ 3,750



$ 3,125

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



81,938





84,997

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts



19,232





20,691

Income taxes payable



—





543

Total current liabilities



104,920





109,356

Other liabilities



19,645





20,576

Debt, less current portion



63,720





69,491

Deferred income tax liability, net



7,100





6,970

Operating lease liabilities



8,484





9,310

Total liabilities



203,869





215,703

Commitments and contingencies















Shareholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, none issued

—



—

Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 35,749,488

and 35,504,757 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively



357





355

Capital in excess of par value



256,598





255,296

Accumulated loss



(36,667)





(38,141)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(14,151)





(14,496)







206,137





203,014

Less treasury stock, at cost, 137,920 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020



(356)





(356)

Total CECO shareholders' equity



205,781





202,658

Noncontrolling interest



1,052





953

Total shareholders' equity



206,833





203,611

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 410,702



$ 419,314



CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)









Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021



2020



2021



2020

Net sales

$ 78,680



$ 75,170



$ 150,572



$ 155,656

Cost of sales



53,426





49,354





100,910





101,561

Gross profit



25,254





25,816





49,662





54,095

Selling and administrative expenses



20,510





18,407





39,965





40,383

Amortization and earnout expenses



2,282





1,785





4,072





3,498

Restructuring expenses



280





530





280





882

Acquisition and integration expenses



37





699





146





699

Income from operations



2,145





4,395





5,199





8,633

Other (expense) income, net



(860)





371





(1,339)





1,347

Interest expense



(704)





(944)





(1,430)





(1,967)

Income before income taxes



581





3,822





2,430





8,013

Income tax expense



199





564





750





1,343

Net income



382





3,258





1,680





6,670

Noncontrolling interest



89





—





206





—

Net income attributable to CECO Environmental Corp.

$ 293



$ 3,258



$ 1,474



$ 6,670

Earnings per share:































Basic

$ 0.01



$ 0.09



$ 0.04



$ 0.19

Diluted

$ 0.01



$ 0.09



$ 0.04



$ 0.19

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:































Basic



35,491,725





35,275,729





35,444,477





35,215,553

Diluted



35,819,269





35,410,182





35,797,001





35,402,524



CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES









THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,



SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30

(dollars in millions)

2021



2020



2021



2020

Operating income as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 2.1



$ 4.4



$ 5.2



$ 8.6

Operating margin in accordance with GAAP



2.7 %



5.9 %



3.5 %



5.5 % Amortization and earnout expenses



2.3





1.8





4.1





3.5

Restructuring expenses



0.3





0.5





0.3





0.9

Acquisition and integration expenses



—





0.7





0.1





0.7

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 4.7



$ 7.4



$ 9.7



$ 13.7

Non-GAAP operating margin



6.0 %



9.8 %



6.4 %



8.8 %







































































THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,



SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30

(dollars in millions)

2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 0.3



$ 3.3



$ 1.5



$ 6.7

Amortization and earnout expenses



2.3





1.8





4.1





3.5

Restructuring expenses



0.3





0.5





0.3





0.9

Acquisition and integration expenses



—





0.7





0.1





0.7

Foreign currency remeasurement



1.1





(0.6)





1.7





(0.1)

Tax benefit of adjustments



(0.9)





(0.6)





(1.5)





(1.3)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 3.1



$ 5.1



$ 6.2



$ 10.4

Depreciation



0.8





0.6





1.6





1.1

Non-cash stock compensation



0.9





0.2





1.6





0.8

Other (income) expense



(0.2)





0.2





(0.3)





(1.2)

Interest expense



0.7





0.9





1.4





2.0

Income tax expense



1.1





1.2





2.3





2.6

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6.4



$ 8.2



$ 12.8



$ 15.7



































Earnings per share:































Basic

$ 0.01



$ 0.09



$ 0.04



$ 0.19

Diluted

$ 0.01



$ 0.09



$ 0.04



$ 0.19



































Non-GAAP net income per share:































Basic

$ 0.09



$ 0.14



$ 0.17



$ 0.29

Diluted

$ 0.09



$ 0.14



$ 0.17



$ 0.29



NOTE REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

CECO is providing certain non-GAAP historical financial measures as presented above as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing individuals to better assess the ongoing nature of CECO's core operations. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is a numerical measure of a company's historical financial performance that excludes amounts that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in the GAAP statement of operations.

Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, as we present them in the financial data included in this press release, have been adjusted to exclude the effects of amortization expenses for acquisition related intangible assets, contingent retention and earnout expenses, restructuring expenses primarily relating to severance and legal expenses, acquisition and integration expenses which include retention, legal, accounting, banking, and other expenses and other nonrecurring or infrequent items and the associated tax benefit of these items. Management believes that these items are not necessarily indicative of the Company's ongoing operations and their exclusion provides individuals with additional information to compare the Company's results over multiple periods. Management utilizes this information to evaluate its ongoing financial performance. Our financial statements may continue to be affected by items similar to those excluded in the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that all such costs are unusual or infrequent.

Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share and adjusted EBITDA are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, and should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of our business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of CECO's results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, CECO cautions investors that non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share and adjusted EBITDA stated in the tables above are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

