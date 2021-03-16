CECO Environmental Scales Services Offering Up with Advanced Analytical Services and Training Courses

DALLAS, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental ("CECO," "CECO Environmental") (NASDAQ: CECE), a global leader in providing environmental and equipment solutions to the energy industry, announced it has increased its service capabilities with the addition of Advanced Analytical Services and Training (AAST). The group operates on contract, emergency or standard hourly basis. Available 24/7, AAST provides comprehensive services to troubleshoot, test and confirm analyzers, gas chromatographs, and Continuous Emissions Monitoring Systems (CEMS) are operating as designed. In addition, AAST offers a range of services that include site surveys, system design, integration and fabrication, commissioning and startup, analytical maintenance and a series of analytical training courses geared towards helping customers bolster in-house team expertise.

"Our customers struggle with calibration, maintenance, installation and troubleshooting the various analytical devices that exist in their plant," explained Daniel Duncan, President of CECO Energy Solutions business. "It is difficult to maintain all of the knowledge needed for these specialized instruments on staff and costly to maintain service contracts with all of the different manufacturers who may not provide the desired service levels. We can solve that problem with our annual service contracts covering all of the plant's devices. We also know how important it is for the plant staff to build on their existing skills to ensure optimum uptime and accuracy, so we provide specific training courses customized for their plant facility."

To learn more about CECO's Advanced Analytical Services & Training service contract options or to explore current training courses contact us at (346) 456 1853 or visit www.cecoenviro.com/aast.

About CECO: CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom-engineered solutions for applications including oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater, battery production, polysilicon fabrication, chemical and petrochemical processing along with a range of others. Learn more by visiting www.cecoenviro.com.

