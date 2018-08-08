CECO Environmental To Present At Investor Conferences

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq : CECE ), today announced that Dennis Sadlowski, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Eckl, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:

Thursday, August 30, 2018 at 10:40 AM CT - The 2018 Midwest IDEAS at The Gwen Hotel in Chicago . The IDEAS Investor Conferences are sponsored by and directly for the benefit of regional investment communities.

at - The 2018 Midwest IDEAS at The Gwen Hotel in . The IDEAS Investor Conferences are sponsored by and directly for the benefit of regional investment communities. Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 11:40 AM ET - The 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, at the St. Regis New York Hotel in New York City .

The presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website www.cecoenviro.com/events.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL



CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain and provide custom engineered solutions for applications including oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater, battery production, poly silicon fabrication, chemical and petrochemical processing along with a range of others. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE". For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

Contact:

Matthew Eckl, Chief Financial Officer



(888) 990-6670



investor.relations@OneCECO.com

SOURCE CECO Environmental Corp.

Related Links

http://www.cecoenviro.com

