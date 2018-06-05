CECO Environmental to Present at Roth London Conference on June 19, 2018

CECO Environmental Corp.

07:00 ET

DALLAS, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE), today announced that Dennis Sadlowski, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Eckl, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Roth Capital Partners London Conference on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.  This event will give investors the opportunity to meet with executive management from approximately 50 companies in the Cleantech & Industrial, Technology and other Growth Sectors.  The presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website www.cecoenviro.com/events

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL 
CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain and provide custom engineered solutions for applications including oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater, battery production, poly silicon fabrication, chemical and petrochemical processing along with a range of others. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE". For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com

Contact:

Matthew Eckl, Chief Financial Officer 
(888) 990-6670
investor.relations@OneCECO.com

