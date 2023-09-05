CECO ENVIRONMENTAL TO PRESENT AT THE LAKE STREET 7TH ANNUAL BEST IDEAS GROWTH CONFERENCE

DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECO), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment and industrial equipment, today announced that Peter Johansson, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer will present and host one-on-one meetings at the Lake Street 7th Annual Best IDEAS Growth Conference on September 14 in New York. The presentation will be available in the Events and Presentations section of CECO's Investor Relations website at https://investors.cecoenviro.com/events-webcasts-and-presentations/.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL
CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving the broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water and energy transition markets globally providing innovative solutions and application expertise. CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. CECO solutions improve air and water quality, optimize emissions management, and increase energy efficiency for highly-engineered applications in power generation, midstream and downstream hydrocarbon processing and transport, electric vehicle production, polysilicon fabrication, semiconductor and electronics, battery production and recycling, specialty metals and steel production, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment and a wide range of other industrial end markets. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECO." Incorporated in 1966, CECO's global headquarters is in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com

