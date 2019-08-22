CECO Environmental to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 29th in Chicago

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE), today announced that Dennis Sadlowski, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 29th, 2019 at The Gwen Hotel in Chicago, IL. CECO's presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:45 AM CT. The presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website www.cecoenviro.com/events.

CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain and provide custom engineered solutions for applications including oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater, battery production, poly silicon fabrication, chemical and petrochemical processing along with a range of others. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE". For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

