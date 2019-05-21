CECO Environmental® To Reduce Emissions At Growing Plastics Company With State-of-the-art Control Technology

"Our customer needs an end-to-end engineered solution that addresses the unique demands found in its production process, and a team who could help them navigate the regulatory and compliance commitments," explained Mike McCalley, Vice President of Strategy and Marketing, CECO Environmental. "We won the contract because we were able to develop a solution that can integrate several technologies, provide a custom engineering design of the system, and demonstrate our proven project management."

"CECO is excited to be a part of this endeavor," said Brad Kerkhoff, Vice President Sales for CECO's Industrial Solutions business. "We're proud to help this customer scale their business as it aligns with CECO's mission to protect our shared environment. We are exclusive in that our fully-integrated approach—both engineering design and technologies—scales with our customers' needs as they grow."

CECO Environmental is frequently specified in the plastics, automotive, electronics, semiconductor, wood processing, chemical, paints, coatings, ethanol, biofuels, pharmaceutical, printing and food and beverage industries, and other applications that rely on efficient air pollution control systems to operate within federal and local compliance and help improve our shared environment.

To learn more about managing emissions and meeting local regulations with environmental technology, or to inquire about a project, visit CECO's website.

About CECO:

CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain and provide custom engineered solutions for applications including oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater, battery production, poly silicon fabrication, chemical and petrochemical processing along with a range of others. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE". For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

