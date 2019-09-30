CECO Introduces ProBalance™ Plus Continuous Engine Balancing System

ProBalance™ Plus is a continuous engine balancing system that monitors and controls peak firing pressure on large bore slow-speed natural gas engines. Balanced engines reduce mechanical issues and the costs associated with repair, meet emissions standards, and reduce fuel consumption. Monitoring of peak firing pressure is achieved using the ProBalance™ continuous engine monitoring system from MMS. Fuel gas modulation is accomplished using CECO's electronic fuel gas modulator eFGM™ which was developed by CECO engineers. The eFGM™ is based on CECO's truBalance™ fuel gas modulators which revolutionized fuel gas management for operators at the time of its introduction.

"The ProBalance™ Plus continuous engine balancing system combines two innovative technologies into one system and provides operators of slow-speed large bore engines the ability to operate more reliably, in compliance, and at lower cost," says Omar Jimenez Midstream Sales Director for CECO. "At CECO we look for ways to provide our customers products and services that improve reliability, reduce OPEX, and increase efficiency. The ProBalance™ Plus system offers owners and operators of these legacy assets the opportunity to achieve all three of these at one time."

About CECO Compressor Engineering

CECO delivers superior products and services to the gas transmission, midstream, gas processing, and petrochemical industries. With business units specializing in compressor and engine parts and repair, pipeline construction maintenance, emissions testing, and training and technical services, CECO is uniquely equipped with the engineering, manufacturing, technical, and support services necessary to support operators of gas compression machinery. For more information visit www.tryceco.com.

