CECO Pipeline Services Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

Mr. Brister hales from Louisiana where he attended University of Louisiana at Monroe prior to being drafted in the third round of the 1986 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He went on to have a successful career in the NFL to include two Super Bowl rings while playing for the Denver Broncos. Mr. Brister brings numerous years of diverse experience as a professional athlete, sports commentator and most recently as a sales and business development executive for Warrior Energy and Troy Construction to CPSC. In his new role, he will lead client retention initiatives and drive new client acquisitions.

Before joining CECO Pipeline Services as the General Manager - Operations, Mr. Brown spent 29 years with Williams with a heavy background in engineering and construction. Mr. Brown recently served as Director of Engineering for Project Execution with Williams. He led the engineering team through the design and execution of capital expansion projects associated with the William's Transco system. Mr. Brown is a licensed registered Professional Engineer with a BS in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas.

"The addition of these two dynamic industry professionals to our leadership team will significantly impact the future of CECO Pipeline Services," stated Monty Collins, President of CPSC. "As a team, we will work to develop a distinctive work environment that is focused on developing our people, our processes and our systems all with the end result of building a dynamic organization that meets our client's needs and expectations."

CECO Pipeline Services, a respected pipeline contractor for nearly two decades, specializes in pipeline integrity work, anomaly digs, major recoat projects and construction jobs. CPSC, headquartered in Houston, Texas also has offices in Birmingham, Alabama and Walker, Louisiana.

CECO Pipelines Services Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Compressor Engineering Corporation. More information about CECO and its subsidiaries is available at www.tryceco.com.

