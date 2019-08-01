CECO Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With MMS

"We are excited to join forces with MMS as an exclusive distributor for their engine balancing products," says Richard Hotze, President of CECO. "CECO has always been guided by the principle of 'find a need – and fill it' and this agreement provides us the opportunity to fill what we see as a gap in the market for cost effective engine balancing solutions. We look forward to working with MMS to expand the application of their machinery health monitoring technology to rotating and reciprocating gas compression assets across the oil and gas value chain."

About CECO Compressor Engineering

CECO delivers superior products and services to the gas transmission, midstream, gas processing, and petrochemical industries. With business units specializing in compressor and engine parts and repair, pipeline construction and maintenance, and training and technical services, CECO is uniquely equipped with the engineering, manufacturing, technical, and support services necessary to support operators of gas compression machinery. For more information visit www.tryceco.com.

About Machinery Monitoring Systems, LLC

Founded in 2018 by a small group of entrepreneurs and engineers with decades of experience in the oil and gas industry, Machinery Monitoring Systems, LLC offers innovative machinery performance monitoring products and services. MMS is focused on developing machinery health monitoring products and services for industrial rotating and reciprocating machinery commonly used in the gas transmission, midstream, gas processing, and petrochemical industries. For more information visit www.mmsysllc.com.

Contact:

Omar A. Jimenez

Midstream Sales Director

Omar.Jimenez@ceconet.com

(713) 663-1846

SOURCE CECO Compressor Engineering

