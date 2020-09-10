CED Announces New CEO Conversation Series: Leadership in Challenging Times

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED) announced the debut of a new conversation series with CEOs, Leadership in Challenging Times. The series launch features three of this year's recipients of CED's 2020 Distinguished Performance Awards: Gary Norcross, Chairman, President and CEO of FIS; Vicki Hollub, President & CEO of Occidental; and Lucinda "Cindy" Baier, President & CEO, Brookdale Senior Living, Inc.

The historic discussions, available on video and podcast, illustrate how America's top business leaders are responding to the unprecedented challenges facing our nation and helping chart a path forward for both their companies and the communities in which they operate. Learning fast, responding fast, innovating to help struggling customers, looking at long-term value versus short-term needs are just a few of the insights shared. The Leadership in Challenging Times discussions will continue live on October 27, 2020, at the CED Awards Virtual Celebration.

"The global health crisis unleashed by COVID-19, the deep economic recession that has followed in its wake, and the historic protests for social justice demand extraordinary leadership from the business community," said Lori Esposito Murray, President of CED. "In this series, America's preeminent executives share their insights, efforts, and leadership lessons learned, as part of CED's continuing mission to help our nation navigate crises, develop reasoned solutions, learn from the past and present, and prepare for what's ahead."

Watch/listen to the initial three conversations here .

