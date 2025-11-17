CED Announces Recipients of Its 2026 Distinguished Leadership Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Committee for Economic Development (CED), the public policy center of The Conference Board, announced the outstanding business leaders and their companies that will receive the 2026 CED Distinguished Leadership Awards.

This annual tradition honors leaders who exemplify a steadfast commitment to advancing equal opportunity, fostering a more civil and just society, and championing sound public policy in the nation's interest.

The 2026 awards celebration will be held on October 21, 2026, in New York City, where the honorees will be introduced by leading executives—all of whom are distinguished leaders in their own right.

"At a time when principled leadership is more important than ever, this year's honorees exemplify the integrity, vision, and civic commitment that strengthen our democracy and economy alike," said David K. Young, President of CED. "Their efforts remind us that when business leads with purpose, the benefits extend far beyond boardrooms—reaching employees, communities, and the nation as a whole."

CED is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2026 Distinguished Leadership Awards:

Janet Truncale , EY Global Chair and CEO

, EY Global Chair and CEO Kristin Peck , CEO, Zoetis

, CEO, Zoetis José Muñoz , President and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company

, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company Kathleen M. Mazzarella , Chairman, President, and CEO, Graybar

, Chairman, President, and CEO, Graybar Vincent J. Delie Jr., Chairman, President, and CEO, F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead®. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. TCB.org

The Committee for Economic Development (CED) is the public policy center of The Conference Board. The nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led organization delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions in the nation's interest. CED Trustees are chief executive officers and key executives of leading US companies who bring their unique experience to address today's pressing policy issues. Collectively, they represent 30+ industries and over 4 million employees. TCB.org/us/Committee-Economic-Development

