CED to Award John Wood of Telos and Jim Clerkin of Moët Hennessy North America

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This evening at DC's Willard InterContinental Hotel, two CEOs will receive the Committee for Economic Development (CED) of The Conference Board's Leadership in the Nation's Interest Award: Jim Clerkin, President and CEO of Moët Hennessy North America, and John B. Wood, CEO and Chairman of Telos Corporation. The Award recognizes business executives who lead their companies with the utmost integrity and purpose and champion issues for the common good. Both Clerkin and Wood are CED Trustees.

Clerkin, a member of Moët Hennessy's Global Executive Team, is responsible for managing the company's portfolio of global brands including Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, and Belvedere, across the USA, Canada, and Mexico. He also is the Chairman of Co-operation Ireland in the U.S., a non-profit that promotes peace and a sustained reconciliation. In addition, he serves as a board member of Royal Academy of Arts, a global non-profit that promotes the arts and artists through exhibitions, education, and debate.

"I am honored to have been chosen for the Award," said Clerkin. "This Award is especially meaningful to me because it recognizes leaders who not only contribute to their business but also engage with their communities to build greater good."

Wood leads Telos' cyber security, secure mobility, and identity management work for corporations and government agencies worldwide. With the company since 1992, he is a leading voice on bringing together the private and public sectors to address cyber security issues. His philanthropic efforts include supporting STEM education and humanitarian relief. In 2012, Wood was named Chairman of the board of directors for the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), a national organization that provides care and support for the families of America's fallen military heroes.

"As a business leader, I believe our responsibilities span across business and society to make sure our actions strengthen the fabric between the two," said Wood. "The CED award exemplifies the value of business statesmanship to advance our nation."

More information on the Leadership in the Nation's Interest Award is here.

About the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board

Founded in 1942, the Committee for Economic Development (CED) is the public policy center of The Conference Board, the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. The Conference Board is a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org I www.ced.org

SOURCE Committee for Economic Development

Related Links

http://www.ced.org

