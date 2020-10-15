Cedar Announces Partnerships With Leading Comprehensive Health Systems AnMed Health and Shannon Health

NEW YORK and ANDERSON, S.C. and SAN ANGELO, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar, an innovative patient engagement and financial technology platform, today announced partnerships with two leading comprehensive health systems, South Carolina-based AnMed Health and Texas-based Shannon Health, to enable an improved end-to-end patient financial experience.

Cedar

"As South Carolina's largest independent, not-for-profit health system, residents of upstate South Carolina and Northeast Georgia have depended on us for quality healthcare for more than 100 years," said Christine Pearson, chief financial officer at AnMed Health. "Our partnership with Cedar is another example of our commitment to making healthcare more convenient, personal and responsive to the needs and preferences of each patient."

"At Shannon, our goal is to provide patients with the most compassionate and efficient service, while also ensuring the highest quality care," said Julian Beseril, chief financial officer at Shannon Clinic. "Over the past 85 years, we've always prided ourselves on growing with our community to serve its healthcare needs. Our partnership with Cedar will allow us to serve the financial needs of our patients in a more convenient and modern way."

Cedar's patient engagement platform provides all tools to personalize the patient financial journey and standardize revenue cycle management in a single platform. Through an end-to-end solution that streamlines the billing process, Cedar helps providers expedite financial clearance, optimize patient collections and deliver seamless, consumer-centric experiences.

With Cedar, AnMed Health and Shannon Health will be able to engage more effectively with patients pre- and post-visit. Following Cedar's recent partnership with Waystar, patients will have access to pre-visit pricing estimates and payment options, in addition to self-service check in. After receiving care, patients will then have access to customized digital bill payment options based on a variety of unique factors and preferences.

"At Cedar, we aim to foster mutually beneficial relationships between patients and providers through proven expertise and modern technology, so we are always looking to partner with innovative healthcare providers who are looking to uplevel their patient experience," said Florian Otto, CEO and co-founder of Cedar. "Integrating Cedar directly into AnMed and Shannon Health's existing Epic EHR systems will seamlessly personalize the care journey from pre-visit registration and post-visit billing, so these health systems can focus on providing the best possible care for their patients."

About AnMed Health

AnMed Health is a 648-bed, not-for-profit health system serving the Upstate and northeast Georgia. The system is anchored by AnMed Health Medical Center, a 461-bed acute care hospital that has earned the prestigious Magnet® designation. The four-hospital system includes AnMed Health Women's and Children's Hospital, AnMed Health Rehabilitation Hospital and AnMed Health Cannon in Pickens, S.C. With more than 400 physicians and 3,700 employees, AnMed Health is Anderson County's largest employer. Learn more about AnMed Health at www.AnMedHealth.org.

About Shannon Health

Shannon Health has proudly served the west Texas area for more than 85 years. Dedicated to providing exceptional healthcare for its family, friends and neighbors in the area, Shannon serves as the regional health care resource with diverse clinical services to serve patients in San Angelo and the Concho Valley Region. Together with Shannon Clinic, it offers access to more than 275 providers in 40 specialties across 20 locations. Rated a prestigious 5-star hospital by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS), Shannon's services include a nationally recognized cardiac and stroke programs, with the AirMed air ambulance and designated Lead Level III Trauma Facility. For more about Shannon's providers or services, visit Shannonhealth.com.

About Cedar

Recently named the most innovative healthcare tech company of 2020, according to a KLAS survey of 300 healthcare executives, Cedar is a healthcare financial engagement platform for hospitals, health systems and medical groups that clarifies and simplifies the financial experience for patients, improving bill resolution and payment outcomes for providers. Using intuitive design and advanced data science, Cedar facilitates patient-centric financial engagement across the care journey. To learn more, visit www.cedar.com.

