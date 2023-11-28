Cedar Announces Scott Stockberger as Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

Cedar

28 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

The seasoned CFO brings strategic finance and corporate development experience growing revenue and driving enterprise value at high-growth payment technology companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar, an end-to-end healthcare financial engagement platform, today announced that Scott Stockberger has joined as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Stockberger will be an integral member of Cedar's Executive Leadership Team, where he will be focused on driving top-line growth, profitability and operational excellence across the organization.

Continue Reading
Cedar Announces Scott Stockberger as Chief Financial Officer
Cedar Announces Scott Stockberger as Chief Financial Officer

"Scott is a seasoned CFO with extensive experience shepherding business revenue and value through both shifting markets and exponential growth periods, as well as a deep understanding of the payments industry and fintech," said Florian Otto, CEO and Co-founder of Cedar. "After a thorough executive search to find our next CFO, we couldn't be more excited to welcome Scott to Cedar as a key member of our Executive Leadership Team as we continue to expand our footprint across the healthcare industry."

Scott brings nearly 15 years of finance and corporate development experience, most recently serving as the Chief Financial Officer at Bolt, the one-click checkout platform and shopper identity network for eCommerce. Prior to Bolt, he spent almost six years at Yapstone, a leading vertical payments platform, with roles that spanned leading strategic finance, corporate development, sales and business development. Earlier in his career, he spent several years in investment banking, advising clients on a range of financial and strategic alternatives and in Finance roles at Express Scripts.

"Cedar is truly transforming the healthcare journey, removing financial burdens and barriers to care, while also adding value for payers and providers," said Stockberger. "I'm looking forward to this next chapter and joining Florian and the rest of the Executive Leadership Team as Cedar continues to grow and scale."

Stockberger joins Cedar on the heels of several important milestones, including the launch of its Affordability Navigator, a new integrated suite of financial assistance features.

About Cedar
Cedar is committed to improving the healthcare financial experience for all. With an innovative platform that connects providers and payers, Cedar empowers healthcare consumers with an optimized journey—all powered by data science and interactive design. For Cedar clients, this leads to increased payments, more efficient operations and greater consumer loyalty. To learn more about why leading U.S. healthcare organizations trust Cedar to manage the end-to-end consumer experience from pre-registration to post-visit billing, visit www.cedar.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact
Jenny Fiegoli
[email protected] 

SOURCE Cedar

Also from this source

Cedar Partners with Advocatia to Introduce Full-Service Medicaid Enrollment, Reducing Coverage Gap for Millions of Americans

Cedar Partners with Advocatia to Introduce Full-Service Medicaid Enrollment, Reducing Coverage Gap for Millions of Americans

Healthcare is becoming increasingly unaffordable and inaccessible for the average consumer, with 100 million patients across the United States...
North American Partners in Anesthesia Selects Cedar to Streamline the Patient Financial Experience

North American Partners in Anesthesia Selects Cedar to Streamline the Patient Financial Experience

North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), announced today that it has partnered with Cedar, an end-to-end healthcare financial engagement...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.