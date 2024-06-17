As Chief Financial Officer of Providence, a Western U.S. health system, Hoffman will bring extensive experience across the technology, financial services and healthcare sectors

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar, an end-to-end healthcare financial engagement platform, today announced that Greg Hoffman joined its Board of Directors. As a seasoned finance executive, Mr. Hoffman will provide oversight and counsel to Cedar in support of Cedar's mission to power a superior patient financial experience.

"As a trusted client partner, Greg will be an invaluable voice on our Board of Directors" - Florian Otto, Cedar Post this Cedar Announces the Appointment of Greg Hoffman to the Company’s Board of Directors

Mr. Hoffman is currently Chief Financial Officer for Providence, a not-for-profit health system serving the Western U.S. with 51 hospitals and 1,000 clinics spanning seven states. Before joining Providence, he served as head of corporate finance for Visa and Vice President of Customer Retention, Chief of Staff to the CEO and Head of Financial Planning and Analysis at T-Mobile, following roles at Hewlett-Packard and Deloitte Consulting.

"Given Greg's decades-long career as a finance executive with experience across technology, financial services and healthcare, we're thrilled to welcome him to Cedar's Board of Directors," said Florian Otto, CEO and Co-founder of Cedar. "As a trusted client partner, Greg will be an invaluable voice as we continue our work to empower our clients and their patients with more affordable and accessible financial experience."

Mr. Hoffman joins Otto and Seth Cohen, President of Cedar, on Cedar's Board of Directors. Additional board members include Kareem Zaki, Partner at Thrive Capital, Scott Kupor, Managing Partner at Andreessen Horowitz, Dr. Penny Wheeler, former CEO of Allina Health and most recently, Krista Anderson-Copperman, former customer success executive at Salesforce and Okta.

"As a Cedar customer for over three years, I've worked closely with the Cedar leadership team, and seen the positive impact of their consumer-centric approach to the patient financial experience," said Hoffman. "I'm excited to leverage that experience as a Director on Cedar's Board and work with the team on redefining patient billing excellence—particularly as health systems and patients continue facing challenging financial environments."

About Cedar

Cedar is committed to improving the healthcare financial experience for all. With an innovative platform that connects providers and payers, Cedar empowers healthcare consumers with an optimized journey—all powered by data science and interactive design. For Cedar clients, this leads to increased payments, more efficient operations and greater consumer loyalty. To learn more about why leading U.S. healthcare organizations trust Cedar to manage the end-to-end consumer experience from pre-registration to post-visit billing, visit www.cedar.com and join us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

About Greg Hoffman

Greg Hoffman serves as chief financial officer for Providence. He is responsible for overseeing the system's financial results and leads financial planning; corporate development; reporting; accounting; treasury; payor contracting and supply chain.

As a member of the executive team, Greg is involved in developing and implementing Providence's overall business strategy across many transformational initiatives. He provides financial analysis and advice to help guide strategic decision-making and ensures Providence's financial decisions further Providence's Mission to care for all, especially the poor and vulnerable, and support Providence's vision of health for a better world.

His scope of responsibility also includes managing Providence's relationships with external stakeholders, including auditors, regulators, financial institutions, investors, analysts and rating agencies. He communicates the health system's financial performance and prospects to these stakeholders and works to maintain and enhance reputation and credibility in the financial community.

Before joining Providence, he served as head of corporate finance for Visa, and as vice president of customer retention, chief of staff to the CEO, and head of financial planning and analysis at T-Mobile, following roles at Hewlett-Packard and Deloitte Consulting.

Greg holds an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley; bachelor and master's degrees in engineering from the University of Michigan; and a bachelor's degree in liberal arts from the University of St. Thomas.

