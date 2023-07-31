Cedar Brands, a Modern Consumer Company, Acquires Nuzzie, the Leading Name in Weighted Blankets

A team of experienced operators driving rapid growth in high-quality brands, seeking acquisition opportunities.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Brands, a modern house of consumer brands focused on home, family, and lifestyle categories, recently finalized their first acquisition of Nuzzie, the leading weighted blanket brand. Founded in 2022, Cedar Brands is backed by investment partner Downing Capital Group and is actively pursuing acquisitions across adjacent categories.

"We're focused on acquiring brands which have been able to prove product market fit, and develop the early indicators of brand equity, but may lack the know-how, experience or capital to break into their next phase of growth and expansion," said Warwick Blunt, CEO of Cedar Brands. "We believe there is an opportunity to partner with these entrepreneurs and brands to become the next significant household names and are delighted to be working closely with brand founders to help make their long-term visions a reality."

The goal for Cedar Brands is to acquire and scale the next generation of consumer brands that have the potential to forge deep, lasting connections with their customers. Using their best-in-class expertise and data driven approach to growth, the team plans to bring these remarkable brands to a larger audience.

"The Cedar Brands team has deep eCommerce experience, and I can't think of a better home for Nuzzie as it enters its next phase of growth towards being a household name," said entrepreneur and Nuzzie Co-Founder, Austin Sheppard.

Cedar Brands' transparent acquisition process closely considers the intangible elements of brand equity to ensure that the founder's vision is fully recognized – both for the hard work that has been put into developing the brand and understanding its future potential. They preserve each brand's ethos and trustworthiness, maintaining and expanding the brand-customer connection that is unique to this space.

The team at Cedar Brands has operational experience from large retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Home Depot, as well as a track record of growing small notable brands in multiple categories.

For additional information on the company and to learn more about their acquisition process, visit CedarBrands.com. Also, please visit Nuzzie.com to learn more about their one-of-a-kind weighted blankets that are breathable, thermoregulating, and sustainable.

