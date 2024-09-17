The Patient Financial Experience (PFX) Awards celebrate the unsung heroes who are committed to solving a crucial problem in healthcare: the fragmented payment experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar , the leading financial experience platform, today announced the winners of its inaugural PFX Awards . As patients find it increasingly stressful to pay, navigate and understand their healthcare bills, the PFX Awards recognize those who go the extra mile to strengthen the digital healthcare ecosystem and improve the well-being of their patients.

"We are proud to honor the PFX Award winners and their impact on the patient financial experience." - Seth Cohen, Cedar Post this Cedar Celebrates PFX Award Winners Reshaping the Patient Financial Experience

"Every team member within a healthcare organization plays a critical role in the patient journey and healing process," said Seth Cohen, President of Cedar. "But, those working behind the scenes often do not garner the recognition they deserve. The PFX Awards celebrate both individuals and teams across payer and provider organizations—from the call center, to the front desk, to the revenue cycle. We are proud to honor their efforts and dedication to enhance the patient financial experience."

Winners of the PFX Awards were honored across four categories, highlighting their unique approaches to making healthcare more accessible and affordable.

The Builders: Creators who are designing or building consumer-focused technology that empowers patients to resolve their bills.

Amy Levine, Hartford HealthCare

Jennifer Tryfon, Keck Medicine of USC

The Connectors: Collaborators bringing teams, platforms and initiatives together, leading to better financial outcomes for providers and patients.

Sheena Reddy, Providence

Amber Gregory, Providence

Ciara Mathis, TeamHealth

The Visionaries: Thought leaders who are spearheading innovation that strengthens the patient financial experience.

Crystal Hart, AnMed

Danielle Taylor, St. Luke's

Dawn Davis, Novant Health

The Dream Team: A cohesive group that collaborates effectively and supports one another to drive the financial experience in healthcare forward.

Chris Pushor and Joann Febus, ApolloMD

This year's winners will be formally honored in an award ceremony in October. To learn more about the 2024 PFX Awards and read the profiles of the winners, please visit www.cedar.com/pfxawards-winners .

About Cedar

Cedar is the leading financial experience platform for healthcare providers who prioritize patients. Cedar delivers healthcare's top patient financial experience platform for modern revenue cycle teams. Starting with consumer-grade technology, we offer the only platform that integrates a patient's billing and benefits information in one simple payment experience. Our platform is a must-have for finance leaders to increase patient payments while boosting patient loyalty. To learn more, visit www.cedar.com and join us on LinkedIn , X and YouTube .

For Cedar

Jenny Fiegoli

[email protected]

SOURCE Cedar