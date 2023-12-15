Cedar Clinical Research selected as clinical research site for Beckley Psytech's Phase 2b Study

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing traditional and innovative behavioral health treatments with a focus on safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is proud to announce that its research site, Cedar Clinical Research (CCR), has been chosen as one of multiple sites for Beckley Psytech's cutting-edge Phase 2b clinical trial for Treatment Resistant Depression (TRD).

The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of different doses of Beckley Psytech's proprietary intranasal formulation of synthetic 5-Methoxy-N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) – known as BPL-003 – as a potential therapy for TRD.  It follows Beckley Psytech's receipt of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) first-ever Investigational New Drug (IND) approval for a Phase 2b study of a short-acting psychedelic compound in February this year. CCR's selection as a clinical research site for this trial further establishes it as a leader in psychedelic clinical research and builds upon its commitment to forging collaborations that explore new mental health solutions.

"We are excited to be supporting Beckley Psytech in their clinical trial endeavors. Such partnerships are not just a reflection of CCR's dedication to advancing the frontiers of mental health research; they also spotlight our capabilities and the world-class infrastructure that positions us as a sought-after clinical research hub," stated Dr. Paul Thielking, Chief Science Officer at Numinus. "Our collaboration with Beckley Psytech underscores a shared vision and commitment to bringing the highest research standards to psychedelic clinical trials. With each ground-breaking project, we further cement our global standing, always driven by innovation, integrity, and excellence."

Numinus and CCR's collaboration with Beckley Psytech reflects a unified drive for innovation in psychedelic-assisted therapies. As leaders in mental health solutions, they eagerly anticipate the transformative insights this Phase 2b trial will offer to the broader medical community.

Numinus and CCR remain at the forefront of advancing psychedelic-assisted therapies, underscoring a deep-seated commitment to research that paves the way for comprehensive healing. Click this link at Beckley Psytech to learn more about the study.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model – including psychedelic research and clinic care – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

About Beckley Psytech

Beckley Psytech Ltd is a private, clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of people suffering from neuropsychiatric disorders by transforming psychedelics into effective and licensed medicines. Founded in 2019 and underpinned by more than two decades of pioneering scientific research from the Beckley Foundation, Beckley Psytech combines world-leading psychedelic science with extensive drug development expertise in order to optimize patient outcomes, improve treatment opportunities and ease the burden neuropsychiatric conditions have on individuals, healthcare systems and society.

Forward-looking statements

Statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the challenges and uncertainties inherent in product and/or treatment development and in the psychedelics industry generally, availably of suitable subjects, the uncertainties of clinical success, possibility of adverse events, ability to meet project timelines and/or protocol requirements, and the risks set forth in the Company's annual information form dated November 29, 2023, and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

