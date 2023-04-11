Leading UK upscale hotel collection partners with Stayntouch to streamline operations, amplify training programs, and expand the mobile-first guest experience with a comprehensive payments solution.

BETHESDA, Md., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch , a global leader in providing cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and guest-centric technology, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Cedar Court Hotels, the leading independent collection of upscale four-star hotels in Yorkshire, UK. Cedar Court Hotels has successfully deployed Stayntouch PMS' powerful and intuitive cloud PMS to all four of its upscale properties and has chosen Stayntouch Pay to simplify payments across its portfolio.

Cedar Court Hotels Expands Partnership with Stayntouch to Elevate Guest Experience at 4 Properties in the United Kingdom

Founded over 35 years ago, Cedar Court Hotels excel at delivering luxury amenities with warm and proactive Yorkshire Hospitality. Cedar Court initially chose Stayntouch PMS to streamline housekeeping and operations and to facilitate a mobile guest welcome and departure experience. Stayntouch's cloud PMS offers Cedar Court's properties an easy-to-navigate platform to help expand their pool of talent and train new staff in days rather than weeks. To further enhance the guest experience across their properties, Cedar Court will implement Stayntouch Pay to facilitate a seamless and convenient payment experience, allowing guests to use their preferred payment method, including a secure payment link.

Emily Cox, Commercial Director for Cedar Court Hotels, said "The Stayntouch platform has greatly enhanced the productivity of our housekeeping teams, with its ability to automatically generate workflows and instantly notify the front desk when a room is available and out of order. We invest a lot into our training program at Cedar Court and offer multiple short and long-term training tracks for management and team members. Stayntouch PMS is exceptionally easy-to-use, which makes it a great complement to our larger training program as new employees can master individual modules in a matter of a few hours. We use Stayntouch's guest mobility to deliver mobile check-in to our guests and we look forward to implementing Stayntouch Pay to provide a completely frictionless welcome experience, where guests will be able to check-in, upgrade their room or add amenities, check-out, and pay entirely from their mobile device, using any payment method they choose."

Priya Rajamani, the VP of Implementation and Support for Stayntouch replied, "Cedar Court Hotels has been an amazing partner and customer of Stayntouch. We are delighted to be expanding our partnership to include payment facilitation. We are committed to helping them continue to deliver a frictionless guest experience while providing their brand with comprehensive training resources, steady customer support, and expanding technology solutions like our fully-integrated Stayntouch Pay platform."

About Cedar Court Hotels

Cedar Court Hotels are an independently owned hotel group with over 494 bedrooms across the four hotels offering, not only accommodation, but also some of the largest conference and event venues in Yorkshire, and of course a warm Yorkshire welcome! Cedar Court are currently undergoing a period of investment, completing a full refurbishment of the Huddersfield hotel, launching a new Conference and Events Centre at the Bradford property and have plans to complete a new restaurant at the Harrogate hotel.

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch delivers a cloud-native and guest-centric hotel property management system (PMS) with a comprehensive library of over 1,100 integrations. Stayntouch's cloud-native PMS empowers independent hotels, hotel groups, and management companies to drive revenue, reduce costs, enhance service, and captivate their guests. In 2022, Stayntouch launched Stayntouch 2.0, a fully integrated technology suite featuring its core cloud-native PMS and guest kiosk solution, a comprehensive chain management module, a seamless booking engine (Stayntouch Booking), a robust payment processing platform (Stayntouch Pay), and a powerful channel manager. Stayntouch 2.0 enables hotels to streamline their operations, maximize and diversify their revenue streams, and deliver an even more enhanced guest experience with the innovation and support of one trusted technology partner. Stayntouch is supported by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry and is a trusted partner to industry-leading management companies including Sage Hospitality, HEI Hotels & Resorts, and EOS Hospitality, innovative independent brands such as Village Hotels, Pod Hotels, and First Hotels, and iconic flagship properties such as the TWA Hotel, Showboat Hotel Atlantic City, and Zoku Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.stayntouch.com .

