Cedar Creek Energy Helps Nordic Ware Achieve Green Energy Goals

Minnesota solar energy company Cedar Creek Energy has partnered with Nordic Ware, a renowned leader in kitchenware since 1946, to bring solar energy to its St. Louis Park, Minn. headquarters. The system generates a total of 450,000 kilowatt hours of electricity and represents a $1 million investment.

A longtime leader in solar design and installation, Cedar Creek Energy works with commercial and residential clients to optimize clean energy investments. The company consulted closely with Nordic Ware's leadership to create a unique and effective solution for green energy generation.

"It's great to see companies that consume a lot of electricity using their space to embrace green energy," said Erin Harvey, project developer for Cedar Creek Energy. "The owners had a very specific aesthetic look they wanted, and we were able to accomplish it with our careful install crews, working around windows, doorways, downspouts, and lighting. This installation is built to last generations, just like Nordic Ware itself."

The project features a unique solar arrangement, with panels on the side of the company's factory building rather than on the roof. Working on the building's façade presented a unique challenge. The factory building had been expanded several times, resulting in different rooflines and a patchwork of various construction materials. The solar ties these together while generating much-needed electricity for the factory and creating a highly visible showcase for Nordic Ware's solar innovation along the adjacent light rail line and bike path.

"We've never been afraid to innovate, and adding solar is a smart and efficient way to achieve green energy goals," said David Dalquist, CEO of Nordic Ware. "Our facilities are a local landmark, and Cedar Creek Energy helped us make a bold aesthetic statement while designing a system that shows our commitment to greening up and diversifying our energy sources."

Greiner Construction was the general contractor for the warehouse addition that included the initial solar panel installation. Now fully operational, Nordic Ware's solar energy system will offset five percent of the company's yearly energy usage.

Cedar Creek Energy is a Minnesota solar energy company that designs, installs, and maintains sun-powered solar systems that give commercial and residential property owners optimal payback, energy security, and clean energy. Locally owned and operated since 2008, Cedar Creek Energy has built its reputation on the promise of a sustainable future with reduced energy costs. www.cedarcreekenergy.com

