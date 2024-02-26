Cedar Creek Energy Unveils Landmark Solar Project at Superior, Wisconsin Fire Department

BLAINE, Minn., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Creek Energy, a leader in solar energy solutions, proudly announces the completion of a groundbreaking solar photovoltaic array at the Superior Wisconsin Fire Department headquarters, marking it Superior's first municipal solar initiative. This project highlights Cedar Creek Energy's commitment to advancing sustainable energy and showcases the potential for municipal renewable energy solutions.

The City of Superior, inspired to shift towards sustainable energy, partnered with Cedar Creek Energy to equip the fire department's infrastructure for an eco-friendly future. The installation of a 153.1 kWh DC solar array is a major step in this direction, supporting the department's plans to expand its electric vehicle (EV) fleet, including the potential addition of an all-electric fire truck. Read the full case study on Cedar Creek Energy's website, here.

President Joe Biden witnessed the solar array firsthand during his visit to the Superior Fire Department on January 25, 2024, highlighting the project's significance in the context of national infrastructure and spending priorities.

"Our collaboration with the Superior Fire Department embodies our vision for a sustainable future," said Rob Appelhof, CEO of Cedar Creek Energy. "This project is an example of environmental stewardship and innovation. We're honored to have contributed to this historic initiative and excited for the department's green journey ahead."

The solar array not only supports the department's sustainable goals but also significantly reduces carbon emissions, preventing over 267,000 lbs. of CO2 emissions annually. This achievement is supported by several rebates and incentives, including a 40% federal tax credit and an $18,000 Focus on Energy rebate, underlining the project's environmental and economic benefits.

Looking forward, the Superior Fire Department's commitment to clean energy is stronger than ever, with aspirations to transition to an EV fire truck within the next 3-5 years. Cedar Creek Energy continues to support this vision by facilitating discounted EV charging rates through local utility partnerships.

Based in Blaine, Minnesota, Cedar Creek Energy is a premier provider of solar energy solutions, offering comprehensive services for commercial and residential properties. With over seventeen years of experience, Cedar Creek Energy is dedicated to delivering innovative, cost-effective renewable energy systems that provide energy security, reduce grid dependence, and promote a sustainable future.

