Cedar Creek Energy Unveils Megawatt Solar Installation at Room & Board Headquarters

BLAINE, Minn., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Creek Energy, a leader in solar energy solutions, proudly announces the completion of a substantial solar photovoltaic array at furniture and decor retailer Room & Board's Golden Valley, MN headquarters. This project marks a significant milestone in Room & Board's journey towards powering 100% of its operations with renewable electricity by 2030, and underscores Cedar Creek Energy's commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions in the commercial sector.

The Golden Valley location serves as Room & Board's headquarters, national delivery center, and weekend outlet, and employs nearly 200 individuals. Cedar Creek Energy designed and installed a 1.05 MW DC rooftop solar array, expected to produce approximately 1.3 million kWh in its first year, offsetting 120% of the facility's electricity usage, effectively powering the entire operation with solar electricity. This installation will reduce over 2 million pounds of CO2 emissions annually.

"Our goal is to be a sustainability leader that positively impacts society and the world. Our solar array project with Cedar Creek Energy is a significant step toward our long-term goal to become climate neutral in our operations," said Mick Aeshliman, Sustainability Manager at Room & Board.

The installation process was a collaborative effort, focusing on creating a solution that aligned with Room & Board's operational efficiencies and sustainability objectives. Cedar Creek Energy also assisted Room & Board in securing the Xcel Energy PV Demand Credit, which rewards reductions in electricity use during peak energy demand periods.

"Cedar Creek has gone and continues to go above and beyond to help us complete the project in the most efficient way possible," said Vance Olivier, Facilities Manager at Room & Board.

"This project embodies our vision for a sustainable future," said Rob Appelhof, CEO of Cedar Creek Energy. "We're honored to partner with Room & Board in their commitment to environmental stewardship and to help them achieve their renewable energy goals," adds Senior Project Developer on the project, Rick Tisdale.

Based in Blaine, Minnesota, Cedar Creek Energy is a premier provider of solar energy solutions, offering comprehensive services for commercial and residential properties. With over seventeen years of experience, Cedar Creek Energy is dedicated to delivering cost-effective renewable energy systems that provide energy security, reduce grid dependence, and promote a sustainable future.

Room & Board is a 100% employee-owned retailer of modern furniture and home decor. More than 90% of their products are made in the U.S. using top-quality domestic and imported materials. Founded and based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they have 22 stores across the United States and deliver their furniture nationally. A steadfast focus on quality, value and service since 1980 has built their reputation as one of the most respected furniture retailers in the country. Room & Board is proud to be a Certified B Corporation™, solidifying their long-standing commitments to sustainability and the community.

