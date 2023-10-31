Cedar Electronics Breaks New Ground in Road Safety & Awareness with Drive Smarter® Integration with Apple CarPlay®

Debuting at SEMA 2023, the all-new Drive Smarter app for CarPlay® works as a driver's ultimate copilot, offering a new level of interaction with detector, database, and community alerts on CarPlay-enabled infotainment systems

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Electronics, home of the leading automotive and consumer electronic brands Cobra and ESCORT, is giving SEMA 2023 attendees a first look at the company's Driver Smarter app and compatible devices which integrate with Apple CarPlay. The new functionality delivers a highly intuitive and enriched driving experience with live alerts, heads-up navigation, and turn-by-turn directions on Cobra and ESCORT devices and vehicle displays.

Relevant & Conveniently Accessible Information for Enhanced Safety on the Road

Drive Smarter CarPlay

For users of the Drive Smarter app paired with compatible Cobra and ESCORT products, accessing relevant information such as radar, laser, red light and speed camera locations, and community alerts as well as trip planning and turn-by-turn directions is now conveniently accessible on the vehicle's screen via CarPlay. The new integration further expands Cedar's mission to empower people to drive smarter and safer.

Popular navigation apps that include driving alerts such as speed trap locations can produce false positives since the information relies on crowdsourced data from other drivers. Drive Smarter uniquely differentiates by leveraging a nationwide network of connected radar detectors from Cobra and ESCORT, providing increased confidence with an additional layer of machine-verified alerts that are easily accessible from a CarPlay display. Users can effortlessly view and verify shared alerts from connected detectors and the community, all within easy reach of the driver.

In addition, connecting a compatible Cobra smart dash cam with Drive Smarter on CarPlay provides drivers with the dual advantage of viewing their navigation route on the vehicle's display as well as upcoming turns on the dash cam screen right in their line of sight. This not only makes for a safer commute but ensures a more engaging and well-informed driving experience.

Access to Continuously Updated Database of Red Light & Speed Camera Locations

Recent legislation in California now allows for the installation of speed cameras in six major cities, joining the 200+ existing communities in the U.S. that have already deployed speed cameras. Drive Smarter users benefit from a continuously updated database of red light and speed camera locations in North America that will appear on their trip routes on CarPlay screens, Cobra and ESCORT device screens, and in the app. Drivers will have unparalleled peace of mind, benefiting from important information shown in multiple visual formats.

"The new Driver Smarter app marks a pivotal milestone for our company and our mission of ensuring driver safety behind the wheel. Integrating our network of connected drivers and detectors with Apple CarPlay breaks new ground for smarter, safer driving," said Jonas Forsberg, CEO of Cedar Electronics. "I'm proud that our latest innovation will enhance the driver's experience by bringing useful and relevant road information right to their fingertips."

In addition to Drive Smarter, Cedar Electronics will also be showcasing its lineup of smart dash cams, portable detectors, CB and two-way radios, and, most notably, the recently launched Redline 360c Ci from ESCORT. Recognized as the most advanced custom-installed radar and laser solution in the industry to date, the product will be on display to help showcase its compatibility with Drive Smarter as well as its extreme detection range, advanced intelligence, customizable installation options, and more.

Cedar's updated Drive Smarter app with CarPlay integration is now available on the App Store®. To learn more about Drive Smarter compatible devices, visit cobra.com, escortradar.com or browse Cobra and ESCORT products in major retailers, Walmart and Best Buy.

About Cedar Electronics

Cedar Electronics is a global supplier of connected automotive and consumer electronics solutions and home of industry-leading brands Cobra Electronics and ESCORT. Cedar's ever-expanding family of products includes connected radar/laser detectors, smart dash cams, CB and marine radios, portable power solutions, driver alert applications and more. With the latest in intelligent, sensor-based devices and a network platform to capture and share real-time alerts fueled by a rapidly growing driver community, Cedar Electronics empowers people to Drive Smarter® and Safer. To learn more about Cedar Electronics, please visit www.cedarelectronics.com.

SOURCE Cedar Electronics