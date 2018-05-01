Cedar Electronics Names Gail Babitt as Chief Financial & Operating Officer

A strategic executive with almost 20 years of management experience leading businesses both domestically and internationally, Gail is "Big 4" trained in controls, financial reporting and deal valuation. She has served as a trusted advisor to Boards of Directors and Executive Leadership teams for a vast range of companies ranging from start-ups to billion-dollar corporations.

Gail comes to Cedar having previously served as Chief Financial Officer of several other companies, including, Motus Integrated Technologies, Inuvo and Pamida Stores. She is a CPA who received her BS in Accounting from Nova Southeastern University and her MBA from Boston University.

"Gail is a high impact executive with a proven track record of improving the bottom line through revenue growth and cost containment," said Chris Cowger, President and CEO, Cedar Electronics. "Gail's big picture and innovative thinking with expertise in deal valuation, structuring and negotiation will be essential as Cedar Electronics continues to evolve and expand its brands both here in North America and globally."

"I am excited to join the Cedar team with such iconic brands," said Gail Babitt. "I look forward to partnering with the leadership at Cedar to continue to expand our product offering while ensuring we have best in class products, delivery and customer service."

About Cedar Electronics

Cedar Electronics Corporation, a leading global supplier of mobile and consumer products, possesses a portfolio of industry leading electronics brands including Cobra Electronics, ESCORT and Snooper. With locations in North America, Europe and Asia, Cedar is the largest designer & marketer of radar detection systems at every price point in every sales channel and the industry leader in Citizens Band radios. Cedar continues to aggressively grow its portfolio with an ever-expanding family of products that include dash cams, power inverters, portable jump starters, driver alert and information applications and more.

