Cedar Electronics Recognized with CES 2020 Innovations Award

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Electronics, home of leading automotive and consumer electronics brands Cobra, ESCORT and Snooper, today announced the selection of the new Cobra Road Scout Elite as a CES 2020 Innovations Award Honoree for "In-Vehicle Entertainment and Security." The Cobra Road Scout Elite is the first intelligent driver information system in the U.S. to combine a highly accurate, long-range radar and laser detection system and a high-definition dash cam in a single unit.

Awarded to consumer technology products that exhibit outstanding design and engineering, the CES 2020 Innovations Awards "In-Vehicle Entertainment and Security" category specifically recognizes products and components created for in-vehicle entertainment and information systems.

Introduced in June 2019, the Cobra Road Scout Elite is the first product of its kind to marry an integrated dash cam that captures crystal clear, editable video of the road ahead with highly accurate, long-range radar and laser detection sensors that identify live radar-based speed enforcement locations. The hybrid driver awareness system alerts drivers of upcoming red light and speed cameras through the GPS-based Cobra and ESCORT Defender Database, the largest location-based threat map in North America. Drivers also benefit from real-time notifications on road conditions and other events from the greater iRadar connected driving community.

"We created the Cobra Road Scout Elite to give drivers unprecedented peace of mind behind the wheel and we're thrilled for that vision to be validated with such a prestigious distinction from the Consumer Technology Association," said Gail Babitt, CEO of Cedar Electronics.

About Cedar Electronics

Cedar Electronics, a leading global supplier of connected automotive and consumer electronics products, possesses a portfolio of industry leading brands, including Cobra, ESCORT and Snooper. With locations in North America, Europe and Asia, Cedar is the largest designer & marketer of radar detection systems at every price point in every sales channel and the industry leader in Citizens Band radios. Cedar continues to aggressively grow its portfolio with an ever-expanding family of products that include dash cams, power inverters, portable jump starters, driver alert and information applications and more.

