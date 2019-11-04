Cedar Electronics Showcases The Latest Driver Alert Systems At 2019 SEMA Show

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Electronics, home of leading automotive and consumer electronics brands Cobra, ESCORT and Snooper, is showcasing the latest in driver awareness technology from Booth #11925 on the floor of SEMA 2019 this November 5-8, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. SEMA attendees can demo the new Cobra® Road Scout Elite, the first intelligent driver information system in the U.S. to combine a highly accurate, connected, long-range radar and laser detection system and a high-definition dash cam in a single unit.

Top mobile and consumer electronics news source BGR calls the Cobra Road Scout Elite, "a fantastic new model," and the site's product reviewer who took it for a test drive, "won't drive anywhere without it."

Designed with the user in mind, the 2-in-1 Cobra Road Scout Elite captures crystal-clear, editable video of the road ahead through an integrated dash cam, and its intelligent sensors alert the driver to speed enforcement spots and GPS-based locations of red light and speed cameras. Real-time, up-to-date notifications on road conditions and events are provided by the exclusive iRadar connected driving community.

"There's a lot for today's drivers to worry about when behind the wheel, but the Cobra Road Scout Elite helps alleviate those worries by providing a clear picture of the road ahead through best-in-class radar technology and real-time, reliable GPS-based alerts," said Gail Babitt, CEO of Cedar Electronics. "Whether you're on the road heading cross-country or even just across town, the high-performance Cobra Road Scout Elite makes smarter, informed driving possible, and its streamlined and simple installation is compatible with any vehicle."

SEMA attendees can enter to win a Cobra Road Scout Elite by downloading the Cobra iRadar App, liking Cobra on Facebook and Twitter, and visiting Booth #11925 to scan your badge on the first day of the show. One grand prize winner will receive the 2-in-1 radar detector and dash camera. Second prize will be a M1 Dash Cam and the third prize winner will receive a Jump Starter CPP15000.

To see the Cobra Road Scout Elite and other detection, video and communication solutions offered by Cedar Electronics, visit Booth #11925 at SEMA 2019, or the company website, www.cedarelectronics.com.

About Cedar Electronics

Cedar Electronics Corporation, a leading global supplier of connected automotive and consumer electronics products, possesses a portfolio of industry leading brands, including Cobra Electronics, ESCORT and Snooper. With locations in North America, Europe and Asia, Cedar is the largest designer & marketer of radar detection systems at every price point in every sales channel and the industry leader in Citizens Band radios. Cedar continues to aggressively grow its portfolio with an ever-expanding family of products that include dash cams, power inverters, portable jump starters, driver alert and information applications and more.

