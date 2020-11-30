Cedar Enhances Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility With Relaunch of Cedar Cares

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar, a leading patient engagement and financial technology platform, today announced the relaunch of Cedar Cares, the company's charitable initiative. Cedar Cares will amplify the mission of Cedar by supporting nonprofit organizations that are improving access to healthcare, tackling climate change and closing educational gaps.

"At Cedar, our mission is to 'enable exceptional patient experiences to improve lives, foster engagement and transform US healthcare.' But many of us feel empowered by this mission beyond our professional roles, to give back to the communities in which we live and work," said Florian Otto, CEO and co-founder of Cedar. "That's why, ahead of Giving Tuesday, I'm so proud to announce the official relaunch of Cedar Cares, which will allow us to improve access, broaden opportunities and build a more sustainable future with our most impactful community partners."

To determine the charitable giving pillars for Cedar Cares, Cedar employees voted on the areas of need that were most important to them for 2021. Given the team's passion for transforming the US healthcare system, supporting nonprofits that improve our population's access to care became a clear directive. Other causes on which Cedar Cares will focus our support include climate change and access to quality education.

Cedar plans to revisit these pillars each year to maximize the impact of Cedar Cares, and ensure the program is meeting community needs that are most important to Cedar employees. To kick-start the relaunch of Cedar Cares, Cedar will set aside a portion of the company's annual holiday party budget for charitable giving and donate the proceeds from the sale of limited-edition Cedar Cares merchandise. Cedar will also donate a percentage of each new partnership deal signed in 2021.

"As we've grown and evolved as a company over the past four years, this felt like the right time to realign as a team and decide how we can come together and give back in ways that align with our core values as a company," said Arel Lidow, President and co-founder of Cedar. "Being a responsible corporate citizen has never been more important, and we want to give back to help meet the needs of our communities."

Since its founding in 2016, Cedar has supported a variety of change-making nonprofit organizations to help scale their impact, including the NAACP, The Bowery Mission, Colorado Rehabilitation Services Volunteer Partnership (RSVP) Clinic and RiverFund. Most recently, Cedar has directed funding to organizations on the front lines of the COVID crisis and donated lunches to essential healthcare workers at more than 50 hospitals and health systems across the U.S., as well as creating a matching program for Cedar employee donations across a range of organizations focused on social justice reform.

For more information, including how to support Cedar Cares, visit the Cedar Cares website.

About Cedar

Recently named one of the most innovative healthcare tech companies of 2020, according to a KLAS survey of 300 healthcare executives, Cedar is a healthcare financial engagement platform for hospitals, health systems and medical groups that clarifies and simplifies the financial experience for patients, improving bill resolution and payment outcomes for providers. Using intuitive design and advanced data science, Cedar facilitates patient-centric financial engagement across the care journey. To learn more, visit www.cedar.com.

Contact

Jenny Fiegoli

Content & Communications Director

C: 847.975.7888

E: [email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Cedar