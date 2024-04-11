Cedar Enters Dental Market Through Partnership With Tend

Tend's implementation of Cedar Pay is part of the provider's commitment to transforming the dental experience; will bring a digital-first billing experience to Tend's rapidly expanding patient base

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar , an end-to-end healthcare financial engagement platform, today announced its first-ever dental partnership with Tend , the first dentist that people actually look forward to. Through Cedar Pay , Cedar will power the post-visit billing experience for upwards of 200,000 Tend members—enhancing the financial experience through transparent, digital-first payment options.

"From the outset, Tend has sought to innovate the dental experience by leveraging technology and hospitality to build a company around the patient. We're so excited to extend this mission to our payments journey," said Troy Bage, CEO of Tend. "By partnering with Cedar, we'll be able to streamline and simplify the payment process for all our members—further enhancing their overall experience with Tend, while unlocking new ways for us to elevate engagement."

Cedar Pay, Cedar's post-visit patient engagement and payment platform, helps providers increase patient payments and drive digital engagement—all while improving patient satisfaction—by applying a modern, consumer-obsessed approach. The Cedar platform uses data to optimize every patient's experience to simplify and personalize bill resolution.

" More than one-third of consumers have switched healthcare providers due to a negative billing experience, and there is an equally massive opportunity to bring transparency and clarity to the dental billing experience," said Florian Otto, CEO and Co-founder of Cedar. "We knew it was the right time for Cedar to bring our patient financial engagement expertise to the dental market, given the explosive growth the industry has seen over the past few years. Tend is the perfect first partner, given their focus on innovation and commitment to digital engagement. As a trained D.D.S. and maxillofacial surgeon, I'm excited for the impact we'll make in this new sector."

Cedar Pay is currently live and available at Tend's 25 studio locations across five major markets.

About Tend

Tend is the first dentist that people actually look forward to. Launched in October 2019, Tend is rewriting the playbook of modern dentistry by building a company around the patient, while leveraging the power of technology, a hospitality-driven mindset, and a top tier clinical team. With 25 locations across New York, Washington DC, Boston, Atlanta, Nashville and Connecticut, Tend has set a new standard for dentistry—hassle-free, personalized, and straightforward, with a focus on patient happiness—all in a calm, inviting, and thoughtfully-designed space. Since its launch, Tend has become one of the country's top-rated and in-demand full service dental practices, with 650 team members to support this mission.

About Cedar

Cedar is committed to improving the healthcare financial experience for all. With an innovative platform that connects providers and payers, Cedar empowers healthcare consumers with an optimized journey—all powered by data science and interactive design. For Cedar clients, this leads to increased payments, more efficient operations and greater consumer loyalty. To learn more about why leading U.S. healthcare organizations trust Cedar to manage the end-to-end consumer experience from pre-registration to post-visit billing, visit www.cedar.com and join us on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

