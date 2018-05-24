Richard Zimmerman, Cedar Fair's president and CEO, will be interviewed in an analyst-led "fireside chat" discussion which can be heard live via webcast at www.cedarfair.com under the "Investors" tab. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the website shortly after it concludes.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to become "THE place to be for FUN," the Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, including its flagship park, Cedar Point, along with two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and four hotels. It also operates an additional theme park under a management contract. Its parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan and Toronto, Ontario.

Contact: Investor Relations

419.627.2233

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cedar-fair-to-present-at-the-goldman-sachs-lodging-gaming-restaurant-and-leisure-conference-300653671.html

SOURCE Cedar Fair

Related Links

http://www.cedarfair.com

