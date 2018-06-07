The limited partners also confirmed the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm and approved an advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

"We are pleased to announce the re-election of Dan, Lauri and Debra," said Richard Zimmerman, Cedar Fair's president and CEO. "Their leadership, diverse insights and collective knowledge have been a great asset for Cedar Fair. We look forward to their continued insights and guidance as we remain focused on driving value for our unitholders in both the short- and long-term."

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to become "THE place to be for FUN," the Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, including its flagship park, Cedar Point, along with two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and four hotels. It also operates an additional theme park under a management contract. Its parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan and Toronto, Ontario.

Contact: Investor Relations

419.627.2233

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cedar-fair-unitholders-re-elect-three-to-board-of-directors-300661693.html

SOURCE Cedar Fair Entertainment Company