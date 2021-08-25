Cedar Gate Recognized as a Sample Vendor in Three 2021 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports Across Four Categories

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Gate Technologies (Cedar Gate), a leading value-based care performance management company, was recognized in four categories across three 2021 Gartner Hype Cycle reports titled: "Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers 2021" [1]; "Hype Cycle for US Healthcare Providers 2021" [2]; and "Hype Cycle for Business Process as a Service 2021"[3]. We believe that the multifaceted recognition represents the company's efforts to rapidly expand its comprehensive, end-to-end value-based performance management platform in healthcare.

"We have been focused on expanding our platform with capabilities that solve for the entire value-based care continuum," said David B. Snow, Jr., CEO of Cedar Gate. "We consider that being recognized six times in four categories across in these three 2021 Gartner Hype Cycle Reports demonstrates how complete, composable, and collaborative our end-to-end solution is to reducing healthcare costs for payers, creating a stable and incentive-based model for providers, and dramatically improving patient outcomes."

Cedar Gate was recognized as Sample Vendor in the following Gartner reports:

[1] Gartner "Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers 2021," Bryan Cole, Jeff Cribbs, Mandi Bishop, July 13, 2021

Categories: Advanced Analytics in Provider/Partner Alignment, Value-Based Payment Reconciliation Systems, Population Health Management Solutions, and BPaaS for U.S. Healthcare Payers

According to the report, "The constant press for membership growth, demands for process efficiency and drive for greater business intelligence have pushed payers, and the technologies most relevant to their future, far forward this year. Examples of technologies with a rapid advance include digital analytics architecture for payers, intelligent automation for healthcare payers, AI strategy, and BPaaS for U.S. healthcare payers."

[2] Gartner "Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Providers 2021," Sachin Dev, Mike Jones, July 12, 2021, Category: Population Health Management Solutions

According to the report, "Value-based care in both public and privately funded health systems continues to accelerate. More organizations are signing at-risk contracts, and there is more money at stake in renewing those contracts. In the U.S., patient membership in risk-based accountable care organizations (ACOs) grew by 24% from 2017 to 2020."

[3] Gartner "Hype Cycle for Business Process Services 2021," Jaideep Thyagarajan, Alan Stanley, July 26, 2021, Category: BPaaS for U.S. Healthcare Payers

According to the report, "With this renewed emphasis on efficiency and recognition that external sourcing options enable leapfrogging current organizational capabilities, Gartner is accelerating this innovation's Hype Cycle advancement. We believe it will achieve mainstream adoption within the next two to five years."

"Value-based care analytics, population health management, and administrative processes are clearly accelerating. We believe we will continue to see rapid adoption of transformational technologies and services within the next two years. In our opinion, these Gartner Hype Cycle reports validate Cedar Gate's vision," said Snow.

About Cedar Gate Technologies

Cedar Gate Technologies is a leading value-based care performance management company founded in 2014 by David B. Snow Jr., a nationally recognized Fortune 50 CEO, in partnership with GTCR, a leading Chicago-based private equity firm. Ascension Ventures, a strategic healthcare venture firm, and Cobalt Ventures, the investment subsidiary of BCBS of Kansas City, have subsequently invested, as well. Cedar Gate provides high-performance analytic, technological, administrative, and advisory services to providers, payers, and self-insured employers to exceed performance thresholds of value-based care contracts, networks, and programs. Based in Greenwich, CT, Cedar Gate leverages its deep healthcare expertise and nationally recognized platform to deliver end-to-end systems and services, empowering any healthcare organization, at any point on the value-based care continuum, to excel at value-based care. To learn more, please visit cedargate.com.

