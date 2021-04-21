Cedar Gate Technologies Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

GREENWICH, Conn., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Gate Technologies (Cedar Gate), a leading value-based care performance management company, today announced its ISAAC system hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS), iClaims, iConnect, and iRCM platforms hosted at iLand datacenters in Reston, VA and Dallas, TX and the SFTP Server have earned HITRUST CSF v9.2 certification.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's ISAAC system, iClaims, iConnect, and iRCM platforms have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Cedar Gate in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Companies, like ours, are under more pressure than ever to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST, ISO, and COBIT," said Michael Galvin, Chief Operating Officer at Cedar Gate. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."

"The HITRUST CSF Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Vice President of Assurance Services, HITRUST. "The fact that Cedar Gate has achieved HITRUST CSF Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

About Cedar Gate Technologies

Cedar Gate Technologies is a leading value-based care performance management company founded in 2014 by David B. Snow Jr., a nationally recognized Fortune 50 CEO, in partnership with GTCR, a leading Chicago-based private equity firm. Ascension Ventures, a strategic healthcare venture firm, and Cobalt Ventures, the investment subsidiary of BCBS of Kansas City, have subsequently invested as well. Cedar Gate provides high-performance analytic, technological, administrative, and advisory services to providers, payers, and self-insured employers to exceed performance thresholds of value-based care contracts, networks, and programs. Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Cedar Gate leverages its deep healthcare expertise and nationally-recognized platform to deliver end-to-end systems and services empowering any healthcare organization, at any point on the value-based care continuum, to excel at value-based care. To learn more, please visit cedargate.com.

